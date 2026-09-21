Lakers Get Unexpected News as Disliked 2x Scoring Champ May Return to NBA

Lakers fans know him well. They love the MVP, the nine All-Star appearances and the innumerable rim-destroying dunks he had over his nearly two decades in the NBA. But unfortunately, they strongly dislike the memories of them shouting noooo! every time he took a jumpshot.

Brace yourselves, Lakers fans. This is somewhat of a touchy topic.

Last month, NBA icon Russell Westbrook announced his retirement from the NBA, and here we are just a few weeks later already hearing about a potential comeback. Westbrook, who turns 38 in November, hit the basketball world with a shocker when he took to social media to tell everyone he was stepping away from the game. Perhaps even the loudest Westbrook detractor would admit he could have stuck around for a few more seasons.

Former Lakers Guard Returning to the NBA?

Recently, two-time All-Star Zach Randolph, a 17-year NBA veteran, hinted on the “Out The Mud” podcast that Westbrook could be planning to un-retire.

(Westbrook) got a lot left in him,” Randolph expressed (h/t ClutchPoints). “I just saw his little brother yesterday, Ray. I gotta chance to holla at him. He got a lot left. He might be back”.

Westbrook, who averaged 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game for the Sacramento Kings last season, was a free agent for a while before he announced his retirement. After he revealed his decision to step away from the game, it was reported that Westbrook received offers from teams but chose to retire instead.

Not only did Randolph say Westbrook has more left in the tank, but he believes the former NBA MVP could be a strong fit with the Miami Heat, which landed Giannis Antetokounmpo, one of the best players in the world, in June.

“I’d like to see him down here with the Heat with Giannis,” Randolph said. “That’d be a nice fit.”

Westbrook Certainly Not Remember as a Laker

He was often considered one of the top 10 players in the NBA over his 18 years, just not once his career took him to Los Angeles.

Before the Lakers traded for him, Westbrook was still tearing up defenses for the Washington Wizards. Looking back on it, Westbrook’s career was derailed by his stint with the Lakers after a tumultuous 1 ½ seasons with the purple-and-gold. LeBron James and Anthony Davis may have wanted him, but the fallout of that trade not only prevented the Lakers from performing on the court but also strained relationships, starting with Westbrook and the L.A. front office.

Westbrook was always a polarizing player and someone whom fans would often harshly criticize. But perhaps no player was as disliked by fans as Westbrook was for those 18-ish months he spent in Los Angeles.

Fans often wonder how the latter stages of Westbrook’s career would have played out had he not been traded to the Lakers, or better yet, had he stayed put in Oklahoma City, where he emerged as a perennial All-Star and All-NBA selection and became the king of triple-doubles.

Westbrook doesn’t need to return to the NBA to prove anything. He will be remembered as an icon for a long time after piecing together one of the greatest statistical careers in league history.