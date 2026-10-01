Lakers Get Good Trade News on 6’8″ Do-it-All Wing Target as Deal ‘Gettable’

Training camp has kicked off for the Los Angeles Lakers, but the offseason business may be far from done. The front office could still target at least one addition before the deadline.

One position that has been speculated on is the wing, with a Jonathan Kuminga countermeasure after they missed out on him. The Lakers had sought to bring Kuminga, who eventually signed with fellow West rivals, the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Several names have been drawn up as a possible get either via trade or free agency. One interesting name that has recently been mentioned is Washington Wizards star Bilal Coulibaly.

According to Lakers analyst Jovan Buha, Coulibaly is a name that could be mixed with the usual speculated targets.

“I know Bilal Coulibaly has been a popular name that I believe his stock was the first one to mention him,” Buha said. “So he’s someone that could be intriguing and relatively gettable.”

Coulibaly will be entering his fourth year in the league but he has shown that he could hold a consistent role. Even though it’s for a Wizards franchise that has yet to pick up a winning record since he entered the league.

Bilal Coulibaly Mentioned as Possible Lakers Trade Target

The next few weeks will be crucial for the Lakers in terms of getting the roster in shape and knowing the starting pieces. However, at least three starting spots are confirmed for Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Walker Kessler. On the wings, there are options now thanks to the failed move for Kuminga.

At the moment, Quentin Grimes, who joined this summer, is speculated to have an edge to start. However, training camp and preseason could tell a different story. If the Lakers push forward with a wing addition, it will turn out differently.

Coulibaly has been a starter in the past couple of seasons. However, the stakes at Washington and L.A. are very different right now. He

The Lakers don’t have all the luxury for trades right now and are over the roster limit. As such, they can only make moves from a straightforward angle. They need to move pieces for another to come in.

The good thing is that a player like Coulibaly will not cost a fortune. His team option for the 2026-27 season was exercised by the Wizards at around $9.2 million. He is extension-eligible, but nothing has materialized in contract talks yet.

“He could be a relatively low-cost gamble,” Buha added.

Washington has until an Oct. 19 deadline to agree to an extension or Coulibaly will be a restricted free agent next summer. As such, the franchise could either hand him a deal, trade him, or try to match any deal for him next summer, which could force their hands.

Coulibaly’s Stock Could Catch Lakers’ Eye

At 6-foot-7, Coulibaly has height over Grimes, which is an advantage. He is not taller than Ziaire Williams but is a better rebounder and wing creator. Of course, a case could be made that Williams was not a starter but the minutes difference isn’t huge.

Coulibaly could come in a fight for rotation minutes and even get starting minutes depending on how things turn out. He is versatile and can also be a backup in the guard position. He is not a particularly good shooter compared to Grimes or even Williams.

Considering his deal, the Lakers could see an opportunity to add a young player with potential.