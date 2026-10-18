Lakers 6’10” Dream Center Expected to Be Traded in a Blockbuster NBA Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers may push for a new backup center before the trade deadline. Not for lack of trying, but resources are limited, even though there are some interesting options around the league to explore.

One option is Daniel Gafford, whose name has come up in and around the offseason as a speculated target. The Dallas Mavericks player is one of the names that could be moved in the coming months.

According to NBC Sports’ Kurt Helin, Gafford is among a handful of players who are “most likely” to get traded soon.

“Daniel Gafford’s availability in a trade is dependent upon whether Dereck Lively can get and stay healthy,” Helin wrote. “If he does, and if rookie Morez Johnson shows he can handle backup big minutes, then Gafford becomes available.”

Gafford played 55 games for the Mavs last season and started 44. The franchise could be happy to keep him if Lively, who is the preferred starter, remains healthy. Also, the addition of pieces like former No.1 pick Zaccharie Rissacher will also likely limit Gafford’s playtime as well.

Lakers Dream Trade Target Expected to Be Traded

The chance of getting Gafford will be an opportunity the Lakers wouldn’t want to let slide. The franchise set out this summer to improve frontcourt height, rebounding, rim protection and screening and they have achieved that to an extent. Walker Kessler as the starting center, Kevon Looney as a backup and even Sandro Mamukelashvili as a versatile option.

However, there have been speculations about getting another backup who will be the direct second option to Kessler. Looney was more of a cheap option at the time and there are strong indications that the Lakers may not be willing to depend on the veteran for the secondary center role.

As backup centers go, Gafford is in prime position to be a decent sweepstakes if Dallas gives the green light on a trade.

“We mentioned above how center is a position in demand, and teams that don’t want to pay for someone like Anthony Davis will call about Gafford,” Helin added. “The seven-year NBA veteran is a rock-solid on both ends of the court, a pick-and-roll big who averaged 9.5 points and 6.9 rebounds a game last season.

“He’s also on a reasonable contract, making $17.3 million this season with two more guaranteed years after that at a little more than $37 million total. As the deadline approaches, expect a lot of Gafford rumors,” Helin added.

The Lakers have pieces they can move to accommodate Gafford’s deal. Dalton Knecht is one name that has been heavily speculated to be moved with or without a trade. The Lakers can throw in an additional piece to bring their roster number to 15 players if Gafford joins.

Gafford Will Be a More Suitable Backup Big

Kessler’s workload may have to be managed properly if the Lakers aim to get the most out of the 7-foot-2 center. He has yet to play in preseason and is coming from a long injury absence last season.

Gafford will fill in perfectly during non-Kessler minutes on the floor or his absence in games. At 6-foot-10, he can protect the rim, rebound and improve the defensive structure with steals and blocks.

Gafford was a former teammate of Luka Doncic so the connection is there and he was present during the Mavs’ run to the Finals in 2024.





