Lakers Get Major Update on $112 Million Dream Target After Insider Report

The Los Angeles Lakers are eyeing wing upgrades this offseason. The idea is to have a strong and sustainable depth for next season.

The Lakers have been seriously linked with New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy. Reports indicate that the Pelicans may be open to moving the versatile scorer this offseason.

According to Fullcourtpass, the Lakers’ target may be on the market much sooner.

“Trey Murphy is expected to get traded during the next three weeks, per @BillSimmons,” the source wrote in a post on X.

The Murphy buzz has been around for weeks with the Lakers being a logical suitor for one of the league’s top three-and-D wings.

Murphy, 25, averaged 25.1, 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game this season. He played and started 66 games, shooting 47% from the field, 37.9% from 3-point range on solid 8.6 attempts per game.

How the Lakers Can Make a Deal for Murphy

Murphy is on a four-year rookie extension he signed in 2024. His deal is valued at $112 million but kicked off this season. His salary fit looks attractive, however, interested franchises like the Lakers will have to dig deep into their pockets as acquiring him won’t come cheap.

The Pelicans will not want to lose one of their best players without demanding a significant return in player and draft assets.

There have been various trade scenarios floated around with one involving the Lakers sending out players like Jarred Vanderbilt, Jake LaRavia, Dalton Knecht, the 2026 No. 25 pick and unprotected firsts in 2031 and 2033. In doing so, they could land Murphy along with defenders like Herb Jones and center Yves Missi from New Orleans.

The Lakers front office has reportedly held discussions and touched base with the Pelicans in the past which keeps the door open for a trade.

New Orleans can cash in on Murphy now and seek draft assets they can utilize for their rebuild and core led by Zion Williamson.

Murphy’s Fit with the Lakers

In the past couple of seasons, Murphy has been one bright spark for a mediocre New Orleans. He averaged 21.2 points per game last year before narrowly beating that number for a career-high this year.

At 6-foot-8, Murphy can cover up a lot of lapses for the Lakers. He would immediately upgrade the wing rotation and add another scoring option to the team.

Murphy is also a decent rebounder and has improved his playmaking from his earlier years in the league. This kind of wing quality for a mid-level deal is almost a steal if the Lakers can pull off a trade.

The only possible concern for Murphy is his availability. This season’s 66 games don’t raise alarm but it is his highest number of games started in his five-year career. However, Murphy is one of the Pelicans high usage players and he is on the floor almost every time.

This season Murphy averaged 35.5 minutes a game and last year’s was 35.0. Running on those fumes has its toll but he won’t likely play 35 minutes for a team like the Lakers.

In the coming weeks, the Pelicans will start listening to offers for Murphy, meaning that the Lakers have to act fast to get his signature.