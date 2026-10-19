Former Lakers Big Man Finds New Team as Center Depth Faces Scrutiny

The Los Angeles Lakers are entering the regular season with a new starting center, a veteran backup and little developmental depth behind them.

One of their former big men, meanwhile, has found another opportunity in the Western Conference.

The Phoenix Suns claimed Drew Timme off waivers Monday after the Minnesota Timberwolves released him, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Timme, the former Gonzaga standout who spent last season with the Lakers, had joined Minnesota for training camp before being waived over the weekend.

The move gives the 26-year-old another chance to establish himself in the NBA. It also highlights a lingering question about the Lakers’ roster construction heading into Wednesday’s opener against the Golden State Warriors.

Los Angeles has committed heavily to Walker Kessler as its starting center but has no traditional big man among its three two-way players.

Former L.A. Big Man Gets Opportunity With Suns

Timme appeared in 27 games for the Lakers during the 2025-26 season, averaging 3.4 points and 1.2 rebounds in 8.7 minutes per appearance.

His role was limited, but he provided occasional scoring off the bench and showed the offensive instincts that made him a standout at Gonzaga.

In his lone start against Oklahoma City on April 7, Timme scored 11 points in 27 minutes.

The 6-foot-9 forward previously spent time with Brooklyn, averaging 12.1 points and 7.2 rebounds across nine appearances during the 2024-25 season.

He joined Minnesota during the offseason but failed to secure a spot on the Timberwolves’ opening-night roster.

Phoenix moved quickly to claim him.

The Suns have been dealing with frontcourt concerns of their own, including a shoulder injury to center Mark Williams.

Timme offers another option who can operate around the basket, pass out of the post and provide scoring when needed.

His departure from the Lakers was hardly surprising given their offseason overhaul, but his latest opportunity underscores how teams continue searching for affordable size.

Lakers Have No True Centers on Two-Way Contracts

The Lakers made their biggest offseason investment in Kessler, acquiring the 7-foot-2 center from Utah and signing him to a four-year, $130 million contract.

Kessler is expected to transform a defense that struggled to protect the rim last season.

But questions remain about the depth behind him.

Los Angeles signed three-time NBA champion Kevon Looney to serve as Kessler’s primary backup.

The Lakers also added Sandro Mamukelashvili, a versatile forward-center who can provide another option in smaller lineups.

Neither addition, however, eliminates concerns about the team’s ability to withstand injuries at center.

Kessler appeared in only five games last season because of a shoulder injury, making his durability an important storyline entering the new campaign.

The Lakers’ two-way contracts also offer little traditional center depth.

Chris Mañon is a guard-wing hybrid, while Arthur Kaluma and AK Okereke are forwards who have primarily been developed as perimeter defenders.

None is a conventional rim-protecting center.

That doesn’t mean Timme would have solved the Lakers’ concerns. He is more of an offensive-minded forward than a traditional shot blocker.

But while Phoenix found room to add another frontcourt option, the Lakers will begin the season relying on Kessler, Looney and Mamukelashvili to handle most of their minutes at center.

For coach JJ Redick, that arrangement will face its first test Wednesday against Golden State.