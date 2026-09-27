Lakers Urged to ‘Make the Call’ for $15M Elite 3-and-D Wing as GM Weighs Trade

Many teams have already turned the page to the 2026-27 season. While the Los Angeles Lakers have already had their season-opening press conference, there are still multiple questions surrounding the roster.

The most obvious is what the Lakers will do to address their roster squeeze. Having one player more than the league permits is not an unfixable problem by any stretch of the imagination, but L.A. is in a tricky situation because the final couple of players on the depth chart all have reasonable cases to remain with the team. And then there’s the Lakers’ need for another starting-caliber wing. That is, the Lakers might not want to simply cut a player and move forward because that player could be used in a trade that could bring back a potential starter.

At this juncture of the calendar, it doesn’t appear that the Lakers are angling to make a move of note, though general manager Rob Pelinka did mention Thursday that the team could make a “consolidation” trade.

Lakers Told to Pick Up the Phone and Make a Call for This Star Two-Way Star

It is fair to say that the Lakers trade speculation has yet to lose momentum. In defense of those fans who love to consult those online trade machines, Pelinka did feed the rumor mill when he stated that the team could weigh a trade. Plus, one of the overarching questions revolving around the franchise is what its plans to do at the starting power forward position. Fans may have their cases for the likes of Ziaire Williams or even the rising Adou Thiero, but Lakers reporter Trevor Lane still believes that the Lakers would be better suited looking externally for an answer.

“Well, option one has to be looking at external candidates, and that means making all kinds of trade calls seeing who you can find. It’s unlikely that players like Herb Jones or P.J. Washington are actually available, but you got to make the call and leave no stone unturned,” Lane said during an episode of the Lakers Nation podcast.

We have heard plenty about Washington over the last year. Just recently, Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus listed Washington as the Lakers’ second-best trade target. While there are plenty of reasons to argue why the Lakers would instantly get better if they acquired Washington, there is a case to be made for Jones, the 27-year-old defensive standout who brings a very different package.

Jones May Not Be a Better Option Than Washington, But…

At this point, we’ve heard all the reasons why Washington would work for the Lakers.

He fits the team’s age timeline like a glove, has proven experience playing alongside Luka Doncic, is an established playoff starter and is a versatile offensive option.

But the main drawback has always been two things: what it would take to acquire Washington from Dallas and comfortably fitting his hefty contract under the apron. The Lakers could ship out the pieces needed to make a legal trade for Washington, but the team would hesitate to commit to the remaining $73 million remaining on his deal. That’s not to mention whether the Mavericks would be interested in the trade package the Lakers could muster up. L.A. only has one first rounder to trade, and it’s a distant pick swap. That’s not very attractive.

It is unclear if Jones would be any easier to acquire. The Pelicans have caught plenty of flack for setting unreasonable asking prices for their top stars. The rumor is that New Orleans is seeking two first round picks for Jones. While Jones is an outstanding defender and has previously shown he can have a strong offensive impact, no team out there is prepared to give up two first rounders for him.