Proposed NBA Trade Gifts Lakers $44M ex-Celtics Explosive Center

There’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers need someone to backup newly-acquired star big man Walker Kessler. According to team insider Khobi Price, the Lakers could land a dependable big man to come off the bench amid their ongoing pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga.

“The Lakers remain interested in Jonathan Kuminga, the unrestricted free agent forward whose free agency has stalled out over the last few weeks,” Price reported for the California Post. “Kuminga would address the Lakers’ last big need, which is a wing/forward who could be a credible starter. They could also add another big man to back up Kessler.”

Looking at the trade market, the Lakers may have some solid options. Among them might include former Boston Celtics big man Robert Williams III, who is currently a member of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Williams Might Be a Reasonable Buy for the Lakers

When healthy, Williams has shown his impact on winning. He was a cog for the Celtics in their march to the 2022 NBA Finals. Injuries have limited the big man, but he is still just 28 years old with one heck of an athletic profile.

Here’s a simple trade that could land Williams in Los Angeles, especially if the Blazers are looking to save some money.

Lakers receive: Robert Williams

Blazers receive: Jarred Vanderbilt and Dalton Knecht

In this deal, the Blazers unload Williams’ three-year, $44 million contract and absorb Vanderbilt’s smaller deal. The Blazers also pick up the 25-year-old Knecht, who may be just a change of scenery away from finding his true potential in the NBA.

For the Lakers, Williams is a strong backup option given his ability to protect the rim and hunt down rebounds. Of course, everything comes back to health for Wiliams. The 6’9” big man hasn’t appeared in even 60 games in a season since he finished seventh in the Defensive Player of the Year voting in the 2021-22 season with the Celtics.

L.A. Needs Backup, Williams is a Gamble Worth Taking

The Lakers know it wouldn’t be wise to enter a pivotal 2026-27 season without a reliable backup center. Though the Lakers added veteran big man Kevon Looney this offseason, the 30-year-old three-time NBA champion has logged very modest minutes per game in recent seasons.

With the Lakers set to demand a strong workload from Kessler, they cannot afford not to have someone help stagger his minutes.

“Part of the reason so much hinges on Kessler is the way the Lakers and Luka Dončić prioritized him,” wrote Lakers insider Dan Woike for The Athletic. “Another part is that the Lakers have only Kevon Looney as a backup. Sandro Mamukelashvili and Jarred Vanderbilt are in pencil further down the Lakers’ depth chart, but neither would be capable of playing center on a full-time basis should they need to.

Woike reports the Lakers are exploring their frontcourt options.

“Between Looney’s 21 games and the five Kessler played last season, the Lakers are, according to team and league sources, hunting for reinforcement at the center position,” Woike reported. “But that search won’t be easy. The center market is largely a mess. In addition, the Lakers already have 16 guaranteed contracts and no open roster spots.”

Williams may not be L.A.’s safest bet, but perhaps he has the most upside. In limited minutes per game last season, Williams averaged seven points and seven rebounds per contest while flashing a suddenly improved 3-point shot.