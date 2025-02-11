Lakers Expected to Acquire Replacement Center in Next 48 Hours: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers need a big man. Rob Pelinka and the front office rescinded Mark Williams‘ trade to the franchise following a failed medical exam. As such, Jaxson Hayes is the only healthy center on the roster. Christian Wood is also under contract, but hasn’t played this season as he recovers from knee surgery.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, who was speaking on a Feb. 11 episode of NBA Today, the Lakers are expected to acquire a replacement center in the next 24-48 hours.

“I’m told the Lakers are pursuing multiple big men in the market place right now,” Charania said. “They know they need some size. Jaxson Hayes right now is their only positional center. I would expect the Lakers to move on a big man in the next 24-48 hours. They’re working, Rob Pelinka and that front office are trying to acquire a center…Getting another big man there is of the utmost priority for the Lakers.”

The Feb. 6 trade deadline has passed. The Lakers also have a full 15 man roster. As such, any addition must come via the free agent or buyout market. Pelinka would need to waive a player in order to open up the necessary roster spot. Nevertheless, it’s clear that Los Angeles currently has a genuine area of need.

Three Lakers at Risk of Being Waived

In a recent episode of his ‘Buha’s Block’ podcast, The Athletic’s Jovan Buha named three players on the Lakers roster at risk of getting cut.

“I think it’s going to be between Christian Wood, Cam Reddish and Shake Milton,” Buha said. “I would assume more so between Wood and Reddish.”

Play

Regardless of who the Lakers decide to part with, all eyes will be on the potentially incoming center. Luka Doncic plays best when paired with a rim-runner. LeBron James has proven he can fit with any style of big man. As such, an explosive athlete or someone with genuine size are both viable routes as Pelinka looks to improve the center rotation.

Lakers Predicted to be Title Contenders

During a Feb. 7 episode of ESPN’s SportsCenter, former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins declared the Lakers as championship contenders. He pinpointed the potential of a Doncic and LeBron partnership, and how they could spearhead a resurgent Lakers roster between now and June.

“The Lakers and LeBron James are inspired right now,” Perkins said during a Feb. 7 episode of ESPN’s SportsCenter. “This team is legit title contenders. It is going to be hard as hell for any coaching staff to prep to try to stop a two-man game between Luka Doncic and LeBron James in a seven-game series…This is a dangerous ball club.”

Play

Perkins comments came before the Lakers rescinded their trade offer for Williams. However, if they can secure a reliable big man in the coming days, there’s no reason to doubt their ability in making a deep playoff run. However, if Pelinka strikes out when looking to improve Los Angeles’ center depth, JJ Redick could have a difficult time keeping his team competitive once the postseason gets underway.