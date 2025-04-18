Lakers Extending GM Rob Pelinka And Gets New Title

The Los Angeles Lakers have extended the contract of general manager Rob Pelinka and awarded him a new title.

As reported by ESPN Insider Shams Charania, the Lakers are extending Pelinka and are naming him the President of basketball operations. Pelinka, who’s been the team’s general manager since 2017, is being rewarded with a long term deal after a successful 2025 season, as Lakers owner Jeanie Buss confirms:

“For eight seasons, I have relied on Rob’s vision and leadership to do what’s best for the Lakers organization. I value his partnership and professionalism and believe in his ability to deliver championship-caliber basketball for Los Angeles and Lakers fans everywhere.”

Pelinka’s tenure as general manager and team vice president of basketball operations has been consistent in bringing in stars and creating playoff teams. In 2019, he famously traded for star forward Anthony Davis, who helped bring the Lakers their 17th championship in 2020 alongside star LeBron James. In 2023, he helped build a roster that, while seasoned, made it to the Western Conference Finals.

In 2025, Pelinka and the Lakers shocked the world after secret negotiations helped land them star guard Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks. The Lakers, who are 50-32 and the third seed in the West, have a franchise centerpiece to build around with and after LeBron James retires, and Pelinka will look to construct a contender with the future in mind.

