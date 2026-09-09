Lakers Linked to 6’9″ Triple-Double Gem ‘Who Would Fit Well’ Next to Luka Doncic

Approaching two weeks into September, the Los Angeles Lakers are still left with questions about their roster, and training camp is just around the corner.

It has been mentioned plenty already, but the Lakers failed two-month-long pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga has put the franchise in somewhat of a rocky spot.

“The Lakers’ failed pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga, who is signing a two-year deal with the Timberwolves, has left them with a hole in the frontcourt,” Lakers reporter Khobi Price wrote for the California Post. “And with their payroll $8.1 million from the NBA’s $209 million first-apron threshold, they’re hard-capped for the 2026-27 season. With their roster already having 16 players signed to guaranteed contracts, the Lakers’ options for other roster additions are limited. But they still have clear needs with a month before training camp kicks off.”

Could the Lakers make a trade? Kick the tires on another free agent? Could they just cut one player and enter next season as is? There are multiple ways to go.

Any Free Agents for the Lakers to Choose From?

There has been plenty of chatter about the Lakers potentially pursuing a trade, but with the team working with limited room under the apron, lacking easily tradeable contracts and not having more than one first round pick to deal, that may be difficult.

But as Price noted, there are players still available on the free agent market for the Lakers to choose from. Two particularly intriguing options are forwards Ochai Agbaji and Trendon Watford.

“There’s no guarantee Kuminga will join the Lakers even though the sides have been linked for nearly a month,” Price wrote as the Kuminga saga unfolded. “That is why the Lakers must have backup options. Ochai Agbaji and Trendon Watford are realistic small/power forward options available on the free agency market: NBA-caliber players but not starting-level forwards who would fit well alongside Doncic, Reaves, Walker and potentially Grimes.”

Will L.A. Make a Move?

Agbagi was on the rise in his age-24 season playing for the Toronto Raptors, where he averaged over 10 points and nearly four rebounds per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from the 3-point line.

Watford, 25, has shown more promise as of late. Two seasons ago, Watford averaged over 10 points and nearly three assists per game while shooting 47 percent from the field. Last November, the 6’9” forward shined in a game against the Raptors, where he tallied 20 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists, collecting his first-career triple-double. Watford appeared in 53 games for the Philadelphia 76ers last season.

Between Ogbaji and Watford, the Lakers have two options who have shown they can produce in the NBA. Both are relatively young and still emerging.

Watford might be the better fit next to Luka Doncic because of his Swiss army knife-like ability that allows him to do a little bit of everything on the court. Ogbaji, however, may have the higher upside; he was the 14th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and has logged two seasons shooting at least 35 percent from the 3-point line.