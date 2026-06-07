Lakers Reportedly Eyeing $97 Million Star to Form Major Luka Doncic Duo

The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t struggle in many areas last season. That’s part of the reason why they won 53 games in the regular season — good for the third-seed in the Western Conference — their most since winning the championship in the 2019-20 campaign.

But there was one area the Lakers glaringly lacked in: the center position.

That’s not to undermine DeAndre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes, two big men who manned the Lakers frontcourt last season. But in crucial moments, when rebounds needed to be had and the paint needed the ultimate barricade to the basket, the Lakers struggled to hang with elite teams.

L.A. knows it must address its big man depth this summer.

Lakers Reportedly Among Teams Seeking Brooklyn Nets Star

Unlike the previous offseason, the big man market is expected to be attractive. The Lakers will have several options to choose from.

According to NBA insider Jake Weinbach, the Nets are expected to make big man Nic Claxton available in trade talks, and the Lakers are among a few teams prepared to pursue the Brooklyn star.

“Nic Claxton is another starting-level center that will likely be discussed in trade talks as the Nets evaluate the roster this summer,” Weinbach wrote in an X post. “The Lakers, Clippers, and Hornets are teams worth noting as possible landing spots for the 27-year-old big man.”

Claxton is set to enter the third year of a four-year contract he inked with the Nets in 2024. For the Lakers to add Claxton this offseason, they’ll need to package together a generous number of assets to land the Brookly big man.

Even though the Lakers are expected to aggressively address the center position this summer, they may retain Ayton as a backup, where he would be relegated to fewer minutes and assume a more suitable role at this point in his career.

L.A. Must Pair Luka Doncic With Lob Threat

Plenty had been said last summer about how Luka Doncic asked the Lakers to acquire a big man with a skillset similar to Daniel Gafford or Dereck Lively II, both of whom Doncic demonstrated an excellent fit with in Dallas.

Doncic’s ability to capture defense’s attention is elite in generating alley-oop opportunities for highly mobile big men. Claxton is known for his outstanding quickness and athleticism for a center. Pairing him with Doncic would deliver the Lakers another point of attack option on offense that would further open up the offense.

The good thing is Claxton should be a cost-controlled option. For an L.A. not loaded with player assets and draft capital, Claxton could be an ideal target to pick up for a relative bargain.

Offense aside, the Lakers could use some help closing defensive possessions. Last season, the Lakers recorded a 74.3% defensive rebounding percentage, ranking them 13th in the NBA. Among 16 playoff teams, the Lakers ranked 11th.

For the Nets last season, Claxton averaged a modest 6.9 rebounds per game, but he played just 27.8 minutes per game. In the 2023-24 season, where he played two more minutes per game, Claxton snatched 9.9 rebounds per game.

In a starting role, the rangy, 6’11” Claxton would provide the Lakers the all-around big man package they have been missing since arguably the Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee days.