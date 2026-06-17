Report: Lakers Eyeing 24-Year-Old Rising Superstar to Solve Center Position

Recent reports indicate restricted free agent Walker Kessler and the Utah Jazz are at odds over a new contract. The young center just completed his rookie deal, and the Jazz seem hesitant to meet the demands set by his camp.

This situation could potentially open the door for the Los Angeles Lakers to pursue one of their long-time frontcourt targets this offseason.

According to The Ringer, the Lakers have internally communicated about making a push for Walker. And according to NBA reporter Evan Sidery, the Lakers will keep a close eye on things happening in Utah.

“The Lakers will be a team to monitor for Walker Kessler, whether it be through an aggressive offer sheet or sign-and-trade attempt,” Sidery wrote. “For years, Los Angeles has coveted Kessler as a top target.”

Kessler’s free agency status means that the Jazz can match any outside offer to retain him. Despite their non-contentious look, the franchise is looking to pivot into keeping the young center.

How the Lakers Can Pursue Kessler

Kessler’s camp reportedly rejected a five-year, nearly $140 million extension offer from Utah. They are seeking significantly more, something close to a mid-to-high level deal. Seeing how the market for elite rim protectors is thin, they are looking to leverage the Jazz.

Kessler, 24, saw his fourth NBA season cut short by injury, which may represent the Jazz’s angle on being hesitant to the demands of his camp.

Unlike Utah, Los Angeles can give Kessler what he wants and make a competitive offer without immediately crippling their books. Although it will have to free up some free agents first before adding a significant pay.

The reported expectation is something in the $30 million-plus annually range. It would represent a significant but manageable investment for a young, high-upside big.

The Lakers are willing to bolster their frontcourt and are in the market for a center. Kessler, at the moment, looks to be a more expensive option than some of their other targets. But his age makes him a long-term piece.

“Now, with Luka Doncic and ample cap space, his fit makes even more sense long-term,” Sidery added.

It feels as though the Jazz don’t want to lose him for free rather than having him stay. A sign-and-trade might allow the franchise to recoup assets if they decide not to match any offer. A young center in today’s market will certainly fetch good returns.

Kessler’s Impact and Frontcourt Potential

The Lakers had an interior problem this past season. They do have centers in DeAndre Ayton, who posts double-double numbers, and also Jaxson Hayes as his backup. However, L.A. wasn’t dominant at the rim and had to pay for it in the playoffs.

Kessler is one of the more promising defensive centers early in his career. At 7-foot-1, he brings exceptional length and timing. He excels as a rim protector and rebounder.

He was on course to have a consecutive double-double season before his 2025-26 season was cut short at five games. Perhaps the Lakers will be cautious in making a move if his availability is questioned.

If the Lakers can nail a solid frontcourt presence, they will hand Doncic the keys to compete. Although they may need to assess their depth if they are bringing in Kessler on his reported demands.





