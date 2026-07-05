LeBron James Sweepstakes Puts Lakers’ Final Big Move on Hold

LeBron James has already decided to move on from the Los Angeles Lakers. Yet even as the franchise begins its post-LeBron era, the four-time NBA MVP continues to cast a long shadow over its offseason.

The Lakers have aggressively reshaped their roster around Luka Dončić since James informed the organization he would continue his career elsewhere, acquiring Walker Kessler, Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Jaden Hardy while searching for a starting-caliber wing to complete the roster.

According to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, however, Los Angeles’ pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga has encountered an unexpected obstacle: James’ next destination.

Although James’ departure from Los Angeles is settled, the ongoing sweepstakes for his services are slowing movement across the market for Kuminga, the Lakers’ top remaining offseason target.

“It remained unclear as of Saturday morning just how quickly Kuminga’s future can be resolved given the ongoing LeBron Sweepstakes,” Stein and Fischer reported in The Stein Line.

Lakers Have Already Zeroed In on Jonathan Kuminga

The uncertainty comes after Los Angeles spent the opening days of free agency identifying Kuminga as its preferred solution at small forward.

Fischer reported earlier this week that the Lakers had maintained contact with the 23-year-old forward and pitched him on the opportunity to help Dončić contend for championships in the Western Conference.

Fischer added that Kuminga had emerged as the organization’s top remaining wing target.

The pursuit has been months in the making.

Los Angeles explored acquiring Kuminga during his restricted free agency with the Golden State Warriors last summer before revisiting discussions ahead of the in-season trade that sent him to the Atlanta Hawks.

Interest has now evolved into active recruitment.

LeBron’s Decision Has Created a Leaguewide Waiting Game

Stein and Fischer’s latest reporting suggests James’ free agency has become one of the biggest variables affecting the rest of the market.

Rather than moving quickly, several teams pursuing marquee free agents appear content to wait until James determines where he will continue his record-setting NBA career.

That has created a temporary pause around Kuminga’s market despite his status as one of the youngest and most versatile wings still available.

For the Lakers, the timing is frustrating.

President of basketball operations Rob Pelinka has already addressed nearly every major roster need this offseason.

Finding a starting-caliber wing remains the final significant piece.

Lakers Have Already Positioned Themselves for Another Move

Los Angeles quietly increased its flexibility Friday by trading Deandre Ayton to the Washington Wizards for Jaden Hardy and two future second-round picks.

The deal not only added another young scoring guard but also gave the Lakers additional trade assets and greater financial maneuverability if another opportunity presents itself.

The front office has spent the past week methodically reshaping the roster around Dončić, adding Kessler to anchor the defense, Grimes to strengthen the perimeter, Sexton to bolster the backcourt and Mamukelashvili to deepen the frontcourt rotation.

Kuminga remains the missing piece.

His size, athleticism and defensive versatility fit exactly what Los Angeles has sought throughout the offseason.

Waiting for the Next Domino

The Lakers have already made their pitch.

They have preserved flexibility with Kuminga in mind.

Now comes the difficult part.

Before Pelinka can determine whether Los Angeles has a realistic path to landing Kuminga, the Lakers may first have to wait for James to make the decision that continues to influence nearly every corner of this year’s NBA free-agent market.