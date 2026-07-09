Lakers Insider Provides Massive Update on Final Roster Spot Plan

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly don’t wish to use their 15th and final roster spot on an ancillary piece, but instead on a difference-making player.

Per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the Lakers view the final roster spot as “a very important” piece of the puzzle and want to be diligent about their decision-making.

“There’s one empty roster spot remaining. Sometimes a team with 14 guys would prefer to keep the spot open to make a move at the trade deadline or have some optionality. That’s not the case for the Lakers. They view this final spot as a very important piece to their potential puzzle,” McMenamin told “NBA Today” on Wednesday.

“…They’re trying to pitch opportunity. ‘You will come here, you’ll play on the biggest stage in basketball and you may have to take a pay cut for a year or two but you can get back into the big dollars.'”

Lakers Roster Nearly Finalized

The Lakers used their penultimate roster spot on veteran big man Kevon Looney, bringing their overall roster count to 14 players, as seen below.

Luka Doncic Austin Reaves Adou Thiero Bronny James Jarred Vanderbilt Cameron Carr Walker Kessler Quentin Grimes Jaden Hardy Dalton Knecht Kevon Looney Jake LaRavia Sandro Mamukelashvili Collin Sexton

The Lakers are reportedly trying to trade Jarred Vanderbilt and Dalton Knecht with hopes of landing Jonathan Kuminga or another difference-making player. Although Vando continues to be a suspect shooter, his defensive versatility could be coveted by teams looking to make defensive upgrades. He has a player option worth $13.2M for the 2027-28 season, but is on a cap-friendly $12.4M salary this coming season.

Lakers Eyeing Jonathan Kuminga

McMenamin added that the Lakers remain intrigued by the idea of adding Kuminga, who is reportedly eyeing a deal in the $15-$18M per season range.

“They would have to do some maneuvering like attaching Vanderbilt and Knecht with the two second-round picks they got from the Wizards,” the Lakers insider said. “That’s the only way they can free up some cap space to pursue Kuminga.”

California Post’s Khobi Price provided insight on the Lakers putting Vanderbilt on the trade block, and the Atlanta Hawks’ asking price in a Kuming sign-and-trade.

“A source told the Post the Hawks are willing to execute a sign-and-trade with the Lakers around the framework of Kuminga going to L.A. and the Hawks receiving Jarred Vanderbilt and the Lakers’ 2032 first-round pick swap – the lone option the Lakers have of trading a first-round pick this summer,” Price reported on Wednesday.

“Los Angeles also has three second-round picks (Wizards two picks and its own 2033 pick) available to trade.

“Kuminga’s contract would have to be for at least three or four seasons (not including option seasons), and the first season must be fully guaranteed, if the Lakers acquired him in a sign and trade.”

Kuminga is definitely the sort of difference-making player the Lakers could use with their 15th roster spot. The former NBA champion will bring athleticism and defensive versatility, not to mention the ability to attack the rim and free up Doncic and Reaves.