Lakers’ Former All-NBA Star Expected to Be Traded in Blockbuster NBA Deal

It is safe to say that the Los Angeles Lakers’ world has changed drastically over the last 19 months.

The Lakers experienced an ownership change twice, multiple blockbuster trades and so much in between.

Almost the same can be said about Washington Wizards star Anthony Davis, who has gone from an MVP candidate alongside LeBron James on the Lakers to being traded multiple times and, in the minds of some, somewhat of afterthought.

Davis, 33, was acquired by the Lakers seven summers ago in a deal that sent a haul to the New Orleans Pelicans. Davis’ arrival immediately turned around the Lakers, who were coming off an ugly 2018-19 season, James’ first with the franchise.

While James is now in Philadelphia, Davis could be on the move once again.

Former Lakers Star Expected to Get Moved Again

On Thursday, ESPN released its annual NBA Summer Forecast, which asked a panel of NBA insiders to weigh in on some of the biggest questions heading into the 2026-27 season.

When league insiders were asked to vote on which star player could be the next to potentially change teams, Davis received the most points.

“Davis and the Wizards are essentially opening the season on a trial period,” the ESPN article read. “That’s quite a stark contrast to the franchise’s partnership with Trae Young, the other former All-Star that Washington acquired before last season’s trade deadline — and signed to a four-year, $213 million extension this summer that raised eyebrows around the league. Davis and his agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, haven’t been coy about their desire for a maximum (or close to it) contract extension. That was a driving factor in Dallas’ decision to trade Davis a year after he was the headliner in the return of the Luka Doncic deal, and it made finding a market for him difficult.”

After being traded from the Lakers to the Mavs in a deal that brought Luka Doncic to Los Angeles in February 2025, Davis was dealt to the Wizards ahead of last season’s trade deadline. The 10-time All-Star’s time in Dallas lasted all of 12 months, and he appeared in just 29 games for the franchise.

Wizards’ Stance on Davis

Washington appears to be in the category of teams that could make a fast rise. The Wizards’ roster is chock-full of young talent, including this year’s No. 1 overall draft choice AJ Dybantsa.

Davis and Trae Young, who was also acquired last season, make up the two star veterans on Washington’s roster. At least for now, the Wizards see true potential with their mix of veteran starpower and rising talent.

“What we’re getting with both of them are players who are motivated and have a chip on their shoulder, as well,” general manager Will Dawkins told ESPN of Young and Davis earlier this year. “Obviously, our young guys want to get out there and prove that they can do it, as well. But I think you’re walking into a storm of motivation from the coaching staff to our young developmental players that want to take their next step as things they want to prove and establish themselves. But also, Anthony Davis was coming off of being on two teams (Lakers and Dallas Mavericks) in two years and Trae Young, the way he left Atlanta, you’re finding guys that want to be in D.C. and want to compete together and I think have some chips on their shoulders. Those are the horses we want to put our bets on.”

If Davis is traded, he would be heading to the fifth team of his future Hall of Fame career.

Most Lakers fans will always be appreciative of what Davis accomplished during his time in L.A. As a Laker, Davis achieved four All-Star appearances, two All-NBA nods and was selected to the All-Defensive Team twice. He was also a driving force in the Lakers’ march to the 2020 NBA title in the Bubble.