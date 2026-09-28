Lakers’ Former No. 2 Pick Still Waiting for ‘1 More Chance’ as Career Nears End

In a summer when one member of the Ball family was involved in a blockbuster trade, one is still waiting on a team ahead of the 2026-27 season. Former Los Angeles Lakers star Lonzo Ball remains unsigned as a free agent, and with the regular season tip-off just a month away, there are no clear indications that his status will change.

Ball spent the 2025-26 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers after his stint with the Chicago Bulls came to an end. His time in Cleveland lasted only half the season as he was traded to the Utah Jazz at the deadline but was subsequently waived.

The former Lakers guard has pushed back rumors that he is retiring just at 28 years old.

“I’m still waiting for a call,” Ball said.

According to ClutchPoints, maybe Ball just needs another shot. At least one more.

“Lonzo Ball was once the No. 2 pick, ahead of stars like Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell and De’Aaron Fox,” ClutchPoints wrote. “Then injuries nearly took his entire career away. After missing two full seasons, Ball fought his way back and even played 35 games for Cleveland. Now 28, he’s still waiting for another NBA call. Maybe all Lonzo needs is one more chance.”

That call hasn’t arrived yet even as teams are getting set for training camp and putting the final pieces of their roster. However, there are still a few franchises open to add at least one more piece from the open market.

Could Lakers Take a Shot at Lonzo Ball?

Ball entered the NBA as the No. 2 overall pick in 2017. The Lakers picked him just ahead of Jayson Tatum which, at the time, didn’t seem out of place. But their respective careers have unfolded very differently, with Tatum now being a franchise cornerstone and one of the best players in the league while Ball is unsure if any team will pick him.

The Lakers could offer a shot at a sentimental return given that Ball played the first two seasons of his career at the franchise. However, L.A. has been doing everything this summer but being sentimental about its business. The front office has added pieces strongly believed to be able to help Luka Doncic and compete.

A move for Ball will have to be from a purely basketball standpoint if the Lakers were to look into the free agency market. They would need to create an additional roster slot as they are currently over the maximum limit.

They are speculated to be linked with a wing addition and could move up to three pieces in a trade. This will create a spot to add a player in free agency on a cheap deal to fill the roster.

Ball has shown that he is a decent shooter and could be a good creator in a depth role. He shot 42.3 percent from beyond the arc in his first season in Chicago. He was also putting up 5.1 assists in 35 starts before that injury.

What’s Next for Ball

Being waived by the 60-loss Jazz kind of sums up Ball’s career up to this point. He missed two seasons from 2022 to 2024 with knee injuries, and he wasn’t even expected to return the same. To his credit, he tried to get back into shape in the past couple of seasons but injuries haven’t been kind.

At this point, Ball will have to prove that he can earn a consistent role in a roster. However, a team will have to take a chance on him for that to happen. Maybe not the Lakers but he could join a non-contending franchise.

Ball will have to agree to a much lesser deal than his salary of $10 million from last season.