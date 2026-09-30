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Lakers Former No. 2 Overall Pick Signs With New Team After Grizzlies Release

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 29: D'Angelo Russell #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Toyota Center on January 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.  (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell has found a new team. The 30-year-old, No. 2 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft will jet across waters to play for the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association, according to a report.

Ex-Lakers Star Leaving NBA for New Opportunity

Los Angeles Lakers v San Antonio Spurs
GettySAN ANTONIO, TX – DECEMBER 13: D’Angelo Russell #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers questions a foul call during action against the San Antonio Spurs in the second half at Frost Bank Center on December 13, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Russell, who was traded six times during his NBA career, is reportedly choosing to play in China. The veteran guard was released by the Memphis Grizzlies last week. 

“The Memphis Grizzlies have waived D’Angelo Russell, sources tell ESPN,” NBA insider Shams Charania reported on X, formerly Twitter. “With Memphis needing to trim its roster, this frees Russell up to potentially land somewhere before the start of the season.”

The Grizzlies received Russell from the Washington Wizards as a part of a six-team trade in July offseason. The expectation was that Russell would get waived after joining the Grizzlies, a young team looking to build for the future. 

After being drafted, Russell played two seasons with the Lakers before he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets. In the 2018-19 season, Russell was selected to the All-Star team. A few stops later, Russell re-joined the Lakers ahead of the 2023 trade deadline. The former lottery pick was traded again in December 2024 back to the Nets.

Last season, Russell averaged 10.2 points and four assists per game in 26 appearances for the Dallas Mavericks. Whether we have seen the last of Russell in the NBA remains to be seen. In his 11 seasons in the Association, Russell averaged 17 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.

Adel Ahmad Adel is a writer with over five years of experience covering the NBA. His work has appeared on various media platforms, both national and local. More about Adel Ahmad

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Lakers Former No. 2 Overall Pick Signs With New Team After Grizzlies Release

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