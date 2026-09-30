Lakers Former No. 2 Overall Pick Signs With New Team After Grizzlies Release

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell has found a new team. The 30-year-old, No. 2 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft will jet across waters to play for the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association, according to a report.

Ex-Lakers Star Leaving NBA for New Opportunity

Russell, who was traded six times during his NBA career, is reportedly choosing to play in China. The veteran guard was released by the Memphis Grizzlies last week.

“The Memphis Grizzlies have waived D’Angelo Russell, sources tell ESPN,” NBA insider Shams Charania reported on X, formerly Twitter. “With Memphis needing to trim its roster, this frees Russell up to potentially land somewhere before the start of the season.”

The Grizzlies received Russell from the Washington Wizards as a part of a six-team trade in July offseason. The expectation was that Russell would get waived after joining the Grizzlies, a young team looking to build for the future.

After being drafted, Russell played two seasons with the Lakers before he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets. In the 2018-19 season, Russell was selected to the All-Star team. A few stops later, Russell re-joined the Lakers ahead of the 2023 trade deadline. The former lottery pick was traded again in December 2024 back to the Nets.

Last season, Russell averaged 10.2 points and four assists per game in 26 appearances for the Dallas Mavericks. Whether we have seen the last of Russell in the NBA remains to be seen. In his 11 seasons in the Association, Russell averaged 17 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.