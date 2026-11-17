One of the stories of the summer was D’Angelo Russell moving overseas to play in China. He signed with the Shanghai Sharks in late September, ending an 11-year NBA career.

The former Los Angeles Lakers guard sent out an emotional message to his young son Riley after his move to Asia was completed.

“You are four right now so you are not going to remember anything I am saying, but your dad decided to go to China to play basketball and inspire you on the way,” Russell said. “Moral of the story is that the little orange ball can take you through so many doors that you could never even imagine. And always put your head down and go where you are needed and not wanted and always lead with your gut.

The CBA can informally be called the NBA of Asia given how a fair number of NBA stars have found their way to the league. Russell was even teammates with former NBA player JaVale McGee before he was waived early this month. Former NBA champion Chris Boucher was signed to take his place.

Former Lakers Guard Reveals Why He Moved to China in Emotional Message to Son

Russell, 30, last played in the NBA for the Dallas Mavericks. He featured in 23 games last season, starting three and averaging 10.2 points 2.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

He was traded mid-season to the Washington Wizards alongside Anthony Davis. But also just like Davis, he did not play any games for Washington.

During the summer, a six-team trade saw Russell land with the Memphis Grizzlies. However, there wasn’t going to be a 12th season for him as he was waived in September. A few days later, he signed with the Sharks as he said that he wanted to keep playing basketball.

Russell played for the Lakers across two separate stints, first as a second overall pick in 2015 where he played two seasons. He moved around a bit before returning to L.A. in the 2022-23 season where he joined for the completion after starting the season and playing 54 games for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Russell played one full season for the Lakers — a strong 2023-24 where he averaged 18 points and 6.3 assists in 76 games. The following season saw him being traded to the Brooklyn Nets.

Is a Return to the NBA Possible for Russell?

The CBA is not ultimately an end to an NBA career for Russell. He is still only 30 years old and last season with Dallas indicates that he could still contribute even as a role player.

It was a bit surprising that he didn’t land an NBA contract before deciding to move to China. But it happened quickly and maybe if he had stuck around for a while he may have found a team before the trade deadline.

Russell, who earned approximately $182 million in salaries during his NBA career, acknowledged in his message to his son, basketball can open different doors and he just walked into one that isn’t the glamour of the NBA.





