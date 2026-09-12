Report: Lakers’ Former 40% 3-Point Sniper Signs Contract With New Team

The Los Angeles Lakers won 53 regular season games last season, good for fourth in the Western Conference. Point guard Nick Smith Jr. was a small contributor to L.A.’s second-straight 50-win season, which hadn’t happened since the franchise did it in the 2009 and 2010 seasons.

On Saturday, NBA insider Michael Scotto reported that Smith, 22, signed a contract with Real Madrid.

“Free agent guard Nick Smith Jr. has agreed to a one-year deal with Real Madrid, agents Lucas Newton and Calvin Andrews of Klutch Sports told @hoopshype. He averaged 7.6 points in 17.5 minutes during three NBA seasons with the Hornets and Lakers. He’ll be Real Madrid’s lead guard.”

Former Lakers Guard Leaves NBA

Smith hit unrestricted free agency after the Lakers turned down his $2.5 million team-option. Smith was among the many players the Lakers pivoted away from this offseason in an attempt to entirely revamp the roster around superstar point guard Luka Doncic.

Smith averaged 6.2 points and one assist while shooting nearly 40 percent from the 3-point line in 30 appearances for the Lakers last season. For L.A.’s G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, Smith registered 19.7 points, 5.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 37% from beyond the arc in 18 appearances.

Selected with the 27th overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2023 NBA Draft, Smith is only 22 and could work his way back into the league if he is able to put together some productive seasons for Real Madrid.