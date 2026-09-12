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Report: Lakers’ Former 40% 3-Point Sniper Signs Contract With New Team

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Bob Iger And Joshua Kushner Buy Majority Stake In LA Lakers For $12.5 Billion
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 12: The Lakers logo is displayed outside Crypto.com Arena, home of the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers, on August 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Los Angeles Lakers owner Mark Walter is reportedly selling the Lakers to venture capitalist Joshua Kushner, brother of President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and former Disney CEO Bob Iger for a record $12.5 billion. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers won 53 regular season games last season, good for fourth in the Western Conference. Point guard Nick Smith Jr. was a small contributor to L.A.’s second-straight 50-win season, which hadn’t happened since the franchise did it in the 2009 and 2010 seasons. 

On Saturday, NBA insider Michael Scotto reported that Smith, 22, signed a contract with Real Madrid.

“Free agent guard Nick Smith Jr. has agreed to a one-year deal with Real Madrid, agents Lucas Newton and Calvin Andrews of Klutch Sports told @hoopshype. He averaged 7.6 points in 17.5 minutes during three NBA seasons with the Hornets and Lakers. He’ll be Real Madrid’s lead guard.”

Former Lakers Guard Leaves NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Lakers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 07: Nick Smith Jr. #20 of the Los Angeles Lakers controls the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half at Crypto.com Arena on April 07, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Smith hit unrestricted free agency after the Lakers turned down his $2.5 million team-option. Smith was among the many players the Lakers pivoted away from this offseason in an attempt to entirely revamp the roster around superstar point guard Luka Doncic.

Smith averaged 6.2 points and one assist while shooting nearly 40 percent from the 3-point line in 30 appearances for the Lakers last season. For L.A.’s G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, Smith registered 19.7 points, 5.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 37% from beyond the arc in 18 appearances.

Selected with the 27th overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2023 NBA Draft, Smith is only 22 and could work his way back into the league if he is able to put together some productive seasons for Real Madrid.

Adel Ahmad Adel is a writer with over five years of experience covering the NBA. His work has appeared on various media platforms, both national and local. More about Adel Ahmad

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Report: Lakers’ Former 40% 3-Point Sniper Signs Contract With New Team

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