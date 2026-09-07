Lakers’ 4 Free Agent Targets Revealed to Complete Roster Around Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers still have clear roster needs a week into September. The clock is ticking as media day and training camp are right around the corner.

As Lakers insider Khobi Price noted recently, Jonathan Kuminga landing with the Minnesota Timberwolves threw a bit of a monkey wrench into L.A.’s plans.

“The Lakers’ failed pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga, who is signing a two-year deal with the Timberwolves, has left them with a hole in the frontcourt,” Price wrote. “And with their payroll $8.1 million from the NBA’s $209 million first-apron threshold, they’re hard-capped for the 2026-27 season. With their roster already having 16 players signed to guaranteed contracts, the Lakers’ options for other roster additions are limited. But they still have clear needs with a month before training camp kicks off.”

What’s Next for Lakers Could Be Deciding Among Four Free Agents

The Lakers are said to be in the market for a trade, but nothing is imminent. And with the Lakers having limited movable assets — and, let’s face it, not very attractive trade chips — pulling off a deal doesn’t appear easy. That may be why L.A.’s best option may be to make a couple of cuts and bring on a free agent to help shore up the backup center spot behind Walker Kessler.

The California Post’s Ryan Anderson listed four free agent big men the Lakers could target.

“The Lakers already added Walker Kessler, Kevon Looney, Matisse Thybulle and Ziaire Williams during an offseason focused heavily on defense and roster balance, but questions remain about their frontcourt depth and size at forward,” Anderson wrote (h/t Yahoo Sports). “Dwight Powell has been mentioned as one realistic minimum-salary option because of his extensive history playing alongside Luka Doncic in Dallas. Drew Eubanks, Bismack Biyombo and Mason Plumlee also remain among the available veteran big men.”

These four options may not be the most flattering, but the Lakers may need to sign at least one player as an insurance policy in case Kessler, who appeared in just five games last season, misses time.

Why Signing a Free Agent Might Be More Likely

Let’s start with the Lakers player most mentioned to be in trade talks this offseason. According to Heavy NBA insider Sean Deveney, the Lakers have tried to move Jarred Vanderbilt this offseason but haven’t been able to secure a trade partner. The main obstacle has been Vanderbilt’s contract; the veteran forward is owed roughly $26 million over the next two seasons.

And then one considers the Lakers’ limited assets, and it becomes clear why making a trade doesn’t seem likely.

“The Lakers’ tradable draft picks are limited: They own their own 2033 second-round draft pick; they possess a pair of second-round picks from the Wizards in 2031 and 2032 after swapping Deandre Ayton for Jaden Hardy; and the lone first-round pick they’re able to outright swap in a trade is in 2032,” Price wrote.

While L.A. could use reinforcements on the wing, adding a backup big man appears to be the more pressing need. The best way to satisfy that area on the roster is to sign a free agent.