Lakers Reportedly Seeking 22-Year-Old Frontcourt Star to Pair With Luka Doncic

Perhaps the Los Angeles Lakers believe they don’t need to change much to compete for an NBA championship.

Maybe the franchise feels it is one strong frontcourt addition away from officially opening its championship window under superstar point guard Luka Doncic.

The Lakers know they need to address the center position this offseason, but with the big man market not appearing as attractive as recent years, the question of how the Lakers will seek to address their biggest hole continues to cloud the franchise.

Maybe the answer is to go young. That’s been the formula for success for the two teams that finished above the Lakers in the Western Conference this season — the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs — who also met in the conference finals.

Lakers Seeking Rising Big Man With Star Potential

According to NBA insider Evan Sidery, the Lakers are expected to re-attempt a trade for New Orleans Pelicans rising star big man Yves Missi.

“The Lakers are expected to circle back on trade interest involving Yves Missi,” Sidery wrote in an X post. “Los Angeles and the Pelicans had previously discussed during the season a framework of Dalton Knecht and 2nd-round draft capital for Missi.”

Missi, 22, would be exactly the kind of youth the Lakers need.

L.A. has been glaringly weak at the center position in two seasons since JJ Redick took over as head coach. Although the Lakers acquired signed DeAndre Ayton last offseason in hopes to resolve their frontcourt depth, the feeling is the franchise was underwhelmed with Ayton’s season and desire to look for another option.

It is unclear what package of assets the Lakers offered the Pelicans in exchange for Missi at the February trade deadline, but it is reasonable to assume they’ll need to construct a more attractive offer if they hope to land the young big man.

What Missi Could Add to L.A. as a Luka Doncic Partner

The Lakers reportedly seek to add a big man with a playstyle similar to Mavericks stars Daniel Gafford and Derek Lively II, both of whom Doncic played with in Dallas.

In the 2023-24 season, Doncic captained the Mavericks to the NBA Finals using an offensive system revolving around Doncic’s pick-and-roll game and ability to create at-the-rim opportunities for big men.

Gafford and Lively II are legitimate big men but not considered All-Star caliber; what helped them thrive in the season the Mavericks made a run to the Finals was Doncic’s expert set up game.

The Lakers are likely aiming to find a similarly-equipped big man who could help elevate Doncic’s floor game.

Missi, the 22-year-old 6-foot-11 center drafted 21st overall in 2024, though raw and still developing, has flashed a high ceiling as a lob threat and rim protector.

If the Lakers are able to get their hands on Missi, it would be a promising upgrade.