Report: Lakers Get Major Daniel Gafford, P.J. Washington Trade News From Mavs

It’s August, but the Los Angeles Lakers’ offseason has not failed to deliver storylines. The team is still on the lookout for some upgrades.

There have been mixed opinions on the kind of summer the Lakers have had, from critics questioning the team for losing LeBron James and Rui Hachimura to fans praising L.A. for the many depth moves it made. The highlight of this unique offseason has been the acquisition of Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz.

The Lakers have had their sights set on Atlanta Hawks free agent Jonathan Kuminga, but both sides have yet to come to terms on a deal despite negotiations stretching back over a month. Other names that have been at the center of Lakers trade speculation are Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington.

Lakers Learn the Mavs’ Latest Stance on Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington

Gafford and Washington, two cornerstone pieces of the Luka Doncic-led Dallas team that appeared in the 2024 NBA FInals, have long been recognized as potential Lakers trade targets. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Mavs have shown willingness to move both big men.

“I do think (the Mavs) are open to trading veterans like P.J. Washington, like Klay Thompson, like Daniel Gafford for the right price. What is that price? The Mavericks — it dates back to a different front office regime — they’ve been asking for a first round pick for Daniel Gafford for a while now. I’m sure it’s roughly similar value for P.J. Washington.”

Fischer also noted that between the two Dallas big men, Gafford, the 27-year-old former second round pick, has received more trade interest from teams around the league.

“I think Dallas could really stand to benefit from both P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford playing their way into greater trade value this season.”

Added Fischer: “I haven’t heard of any team targeting P.J. Washington for sometime. Daniel Gafford has had far more trade interest, to my understanding.”

Dallas Open to Trading Veterans L.A. Could Use

In addition to Gafford and Washington, Thompson has also made his way into Lakers trade talks after it was reported that the five-time All-Star is open to a homecoming.

Thompson, a Los Angeles native, strongly considered joining the Lakers as a free agent in 2024, Fischer reports, but ultimately chose the Mavs because of the opportunity to play alongside Doncic and a chance to shoot for his fifth championship.

As for Gafford and Washington, nothing is impossible for the Lakers in terms of a trade. Even if L.A. had a tradable first round pick remaining, it might have been reluctant to expend it on either Gafford or Washington despite both players’ proven fit next to Doncic.

At a reduced cost, the Lakers would likely jump at the opportunity to land both players. Gafford was more intensely linked to the Lakers before the team acquired Kessler in a sign-and-trade. With L.A. in hot pursuit of Kuminga, the 23-year-old former lottery pick, Washington would have been the perfect fallback option.