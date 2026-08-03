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Report: Lakers Get Major Daniel Gafford Trade Update Amid Kuminga Stalemate

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Los Angeles Clippers v Dallas Mavericks - Game Three
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DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 26: Daniel Gafford #21 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates after blocking a shot during the second half of game three of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers at American Airlines Center on April 26, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers are still looking to improve their roster as the NBA offseason enters the month before training camp opens. Basketball may not be around the corner yet, but we’re getting there. 

L.A. had a busy July, among the most active around the NBA, but there is still some work to be done. Is a big trade on the horizon? The Lakers are above the league-mandated roster limit, and trade speculation continues to swirl. 

One player who has been a staple in Lakers trade talks on the internet is Dallas Mavericks big man Daniel Gafford. While there has been nothing reported that the Lakers are pursuing Gafford, the veteran big man has become a popular choice among fans because of his connection to Luka Doncic.

The Lakers Get the Latest on Daniel Gafford 

Daniel Gafford, Jason Kidd

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: Daniel Gafford #21 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts during the third quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on March 10, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

We don’t know if the Lakers have Gafford on their radar, but we do now know that the Mavs are open to trading the 27-year-old center. According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, Dallas would move Gafford if it receives a first round pick in return.

“He’s been available all offseason,” Siegel wrote on X. “Dallas wanted a first before the NBA Draft. Nothing has changed.”

Unless the Mavs are willing to cool their asking price for Gafford, the Lakers can kiss goodbye to their chances of landing the Mavs big man. L.A. surrendered its remaining tradeable first round picks in a seismic sign-and-trade deal with the Utah Jazz or Walker Kessler.

Earlier this offseason, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported the Lakers and Mavs have not interacted to discuss a trade for any player.

“I know Lakers fans wanna keep drawing a line to a trade with Dallas for either PJ Washington or (Daniel) Gafford … I really don’t have any inclination that the Lakers have had trade talks about either those guys of real consequence this offseason,” Fischer reported on the Bleacher Report NBA insider notebook live stream.

The Mavs have attached high asking prices to their veteran stars, including P.J. Washington — another frequently speculated Lakers trade target — who would perhaps be an even better fit in L.A. than Gafford. 

L.A. Still Jockeying for Free Agent Star

The Lakers still have the Jonathan Kuminga cloud hanging over them. For over a month, the franchise has attempted to land a deal with the 23-year-old free agent, who spent the second half of the 2025-26 season with the Atlanta Hawks after being traded by the Golden State Warriors

Kuminga has also fielded interest from the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves. The Lakers reportedly offered Kuminga a two-year, $20 million contract earlier this summer and an opportunity to be a starter, but the free agent forward continues to dangle on the open market as he attempts to secure the most lucrative contract. 

According to a recent report by the California Post’s Khobi Price, L.A.’s momentum has cooled in the Kuminga sweepstakes, with talks between the two sides having stalled after weeks of negotiations.

“There’s no guarantee Kuminga will join the Lakers even though the sides have been linked for nearly a month,” Price wrote. “That is why the Lakers must have backup options.” 

It is unclear if the Lakers have a fallback option if their pursuit of Kuminga falls short, but more roster moves are on the way.

Adel Ahmad Adel is a writer with over five years of experience covering the NBA. His work has appeared on various media platforms, both national and local. More about Adel Ahmad

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Report: Lakers Get Major Daniel Gafford Trade Update Amid Kuminga Stalemate

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