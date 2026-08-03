Report: Lakers Get Major Daniel Gafford Trade Update Amid Kuminga Stalemate

The Los Angeles Lakers are still looking to improve their roster as the NBA offseason enters the month before training camp opens. Basketball may not be around the corner yet, but we’re getting there.

L.A. had a busy July, among the most active around the NBA, but there is still some work to be done. Is a big trade on the horizon? The Lakers are above the league-mandated roster limit, and trade speculation continues to swirl.

One player who has been a staple in Lakers trade talks on the internet is Dallas Mavericks big man Daniel Gafford. While there has been nothing reported that the Lakers are pursuing Gafford, the veteran big man has become a popular choice among fans because of his connection to Luka Doncic.

The Lakers Get the Latest on Daniel Gafford

We don’t know if the Lakers have Gafford on their radar, but we do now know that the Mavs are open to trading the 27-year-old center. According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, Dallas would move Gafford if it receives a first round pick in return.

“He’s been available all offseason,” Siegel wrote on X. “Dallas wanted a first before the NBA Draft. Nothing has changed.”

Unless the Mavs are willing to cool their asking price for Gafford, the Lakers can kiss goodbye to their chances of landing the Mavs big man. L.A. surrendered its remaining tradeable first round picks in a seismic sign-and-trade deal with the Utah Jazz or Walker Kessler.

Earlier this offseason, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported the Lakers and Mavs have not interacted to discuss a trade for any player.

“I know Lakers fans wanna keep drawing a line to a trade with Dallas for either PJ Washington or (Daniel) Gafford … I really don’t have any inclination that the Lakers have had trade talks about either those guys of real consequence this offseason,” Fischer reported on the Bleacher Report NBA insider notebook live stream.

The Mavs have attached high asking prices to their veteran stars, including P.J. Washington — another frequently speculated Lakers trade target — who would perhaps be an even better fit in L.A. than Gafford.

L.A. Still Jockeying for Free Agent Star

The Lakers still have the Jonathan Kuminga cloud hanging over them. For over a month, the franchise has attempted to land a deal with the 23-year-old free agent, who spent the second half of the 2025-26 season with the Atlanta Hawks after being traded by the Golden State Warriors.

Kuminga has also fielded interest from the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves. The Lakers reportedly offered Kuminga a two-year, $20 million contract earlier this summer and an opportunity to be a starter, but the free agent forward continues to dangle on the open market as he attempts to secure the most lucrative contract.

According to a recent report by the California Post’s Khobi Price, L.A.’s momentum has cooled in the Kuminga sweepstakes, with talks between the two sides having stalled after weeks of negotiations.

“There’s no guarantee Kuminga will join the Lakers even though the sides have been linked for nearly a month,” Price wrote. “That is why the Lakers must have backup options.”

It is unclear if the Lakers have a fallback option if their pursuit of Kuminga falls short, but more roster moves are on the way.