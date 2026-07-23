Lakers Get Reality Check on Reunion With Champion Ex-Starter

It’s not difficult to determine that the Los Angeles Lakers are getting closer to the bottom of the barrel when it comes to finding answers at the power forward spot. Not only have the cries for Jonathan Kuminga, of all players, to land in L.A. gotten more desperate, but the search for someone to fill the role has been going ever farther afield. There have even been suggestions that the Lakers could weigh bringing back prodigal shooter Kyle Kuzma, who is in the final year (at $20 million) of his contract with the Bucks.

Kuzma averaged 13.0 points and 4.5 rebounds last season, shooting 49.2% from the field and 34.7% from the 3-point line. That last number is a fairly big problem for him–he is seen as a stretch-4, and that’s what the Lakers would want him to be. But he is a career 33.5% 3-point shooter, and has never matched the 36.6% he shot from the arc as a rookie in L.A. in 2017-18.

Kuzma spent his first four seasons–including the championship year in 2020–with the Lakers before he was dealt to the Wizards in the Russell Westbrook trade in 2021.

Lakers Could Use Kyle Kuzma at PF

The Lakers have no starting power forward. As things stand, they’d probably put Sandro Mamukelashvili in the role, but he was brought to the Lakers as a versatile 4-5 backup, not as a starter. In all, Mamukelashvili has started 28 games in five seasons. The Lakers could conceivably give the job to Jarred Vanderbilt, but they have been trying to rid themselves of Vanderbilt for much of the offseason.

Thus the possibility of Vanderbilt (who has two years and $26 million on his contract) being traded to Milwaukee in a package to get Kuzma has been floated. But it’s not well-received, really, from either the Bucks or the Lakers points of view.

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Tough Fit for the Lakers

That’s how veteran Lakers writer Jovan Buha of The Athletic put it. Speaking on, “The Lakers Collective” podcast, Buha explained why the Bucks and Lakers would have issues with a Kuzma deal.

“I don’t think Kuz is a starter or closer against OKC or San Antonio. I can see him being the stopgap place-holder. …” Buha said.

“I am of the belief that I value more the player we saw the last couple of years and that player, to me, is more like an OK rotation guy but not a starter, not a starter on a contender. I guess, for the specific role that the Lakers need, you could talk me into it, especially if you’re getting off Vando because there is a two-fold benefit. You’re getting a better player now and clear that cap space next summer, but if you’re Milwaukee, why would I do that for one second-round pick, or two second-round picks?”

Bucks May Want Better Kyle Kuzma Package

And the Lakers would be giving up a big chunk of their limited draft assets for … Kuzma? And half a season of Kuzma at that?

Said Buha: “If I am Milwaukee, I would want more if Vando is included. If you do, maybe Hardy and jake gets you there, maybe that with a second I am interested if I am Milwaukee. But why would I take on Vando’s contract for one seconds if I am Milwaukee? And if you’re the Lakers, do you want to give up half your assets for potentially one year of Kyle Kuzma, a year in which he doesn’t even fit?”