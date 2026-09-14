Lakers Get Good News as New 6’9″ SF Addition Called ‘Pure Upside, No Risk’

The Los Angeles Lakers invested a generous amount of money into free agent additions this summer as they aimed to revamp the roster around superstar point guard Luka Doncic.

The Lakers made a flurry of moves after LeBron James announced he was leaving the franchise after eight seasons. After acquiring Walker Kessler in a blockbuster sign-and-trade with the Utah Jazz, L.A. signed Collin Sexton, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Kevon Looney, Ziaire Williams, Matisse Thybulle and Quentin Grimes, adding youth (sorry, Loon) and athleticism around Doncic and Austin Reaves, who was handed a fresh four-year contract.

There has been plenty of buzz among Lakers Nation after the franchise made these moves, with fans especially excited about what the young Williams can bring to the table next season. Williams has reportedly bulked up to well over 200 pounds, which has only added to the hype around him.

Lakers Praised for Striking Deal With 24-Year-Old Forward

The Lakers signed Williams, who spent the last two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, to a one-year deal worth $2.8 million. Williams is one of the few candidates fighting for L.A.’s starting power forward job. According to Dan Woike of The Athletic, signing Williams was an especially strong move for the Lakers.

“A signing that made a lot of sense for the Lakers the second the Brooklyn Nets declined his team option, Williams will still be just 25 when the Lakers open training camp,” Woike wrote. “Yes, he’s probably too slight to be counted on for big minutes every night as a point-of-attack defender, but there are some winning-player traits here, and the cost to the team’s cap sheet was relatively nothing. The signing is pure upside with no real risk if it doesn’t work out. And if it does, the Lakers will have added a youthful athlete with some 3-and-D skills who can play without the ball alongside their stars.”

After the Lakers’ nearly two-monthlong wait for Jonathan Kuminga collapsed, Williams emerged as a strong fallback option for the Lakers to start at power forward. The 24-year-old may be a touch lighter than the traditional four, but he is ready to compete for the job.

“Yeah, I do,” Williams said when asked if he believes he could start, “and I mean that’s the GM’s job, right to put the best pieces together to try to win a championship. I don’t think it’s altered whether or not Kuminga was here. I wish him the best of luck in Minnesota, but as a team, we’re focused on the guys we have and making a deep playoff run and winning an NBA championship and I think we have the tools to do so.”

Could Williams Rise for L.A.?

Why is Williams a low-risk move for L.A.? Because he is a young, ascending player on a minimum contract. Williams could very well play his way into a much bigger contract after next season, and the Lakers could be faced with having to pay Williams a pretty penny, but that is a down-the-line possibility.

Over the last two seasons, Williams has averaged 10.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 42 percent from the field, 34 percent from the 3-point line and 84 percent from the free-throw line.

Williams is an unpolished player but has the size, athleticism and seemingly the mindset to emerge into a star in his role for the Lakers.