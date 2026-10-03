Lakers Get Great News as JJ Redick Thrilled With ‘Unique’ Addition

Much was made of the Los Angeles Lakers‘ defense last season, with critics arguing the team lacked the personnel to build an effective defensive unit.

The same can’t be said this season. Beyond adding elite rim protector Walker Kessler, the Lakers signed two-time All-Defensive Team selection Matisse Thybulle to shore up their wing defense. Redick is particularly excited about Thybulle, who has led the NBA in PER36 steals and deflections several times.

“Matisse is such a unique player; he just really is,” Redick said via OC Register’s Benjamin Royer.

“I think our guys, hopefully, at some point this season, will pick up on the fact that if he’s in the passing lane, you shouldn’t pass the ball over there because he’s probably going to steal it,” added the third-year head coach.

Lakers Gain ‘Unique’ Addition

Thybulle believes that having an athletic big like Kessler manning the paint would make his job as a perimeter defender much easier. And that makes perfect sense. The Oklahoma City Thunder couldn’t have built such a formidable defense without Chet Holmgren in the middle, just as the San Antonio Spurs couldn’t have without Victor Wembanyama. Thybulle believes he and Kessler can form a similar 1-2 punch.

“For me personally, I’m really excited to play with Walker [Kessler] on the defensive end, just to have someone who can command the paint and protect the rim,” Thybulle said, via Ryan Ward of Lakers on SI.

“It allows me to be more aggressive, and I think a lot of the guys can speak to that as well, is that you’re all-in when, when you all feel the same way. … I can fully live up to my defensive potential because of having a rim protector like Walker, it’s really exciting,” added the Australian.

Lakers’ Matisse Thybulle Healthy Again

When the Lakers signed Thybulle to a one-year, $3M deal, some raised concerns about the Australian’s recent injury history. Injuries limited him to just 45 games over two seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, including surgery for a recurring thumb issue. However, Thybulle is healthy again, and credits the Lakers’ coaching staff for it.

“I think this year, I mean from the coaches to the training staff to RP, they all have a good sense of what it is I need to be healthy and available and I really think that was just the missing piece,” Thybulle said of his improving health.

“…Just having the plan around what’s needed for my return to play and just to stay on the court and so once we got that going almost immediately when I got here and things have just been moving in the right direction ever since.”

It’s unknown if the Lakers plan to insert Matisse Thybulle into the starting unit, though they could come to that conclusion at the end of preseason/training camp. JJ Redick has said that only Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler are confirmed to be in the starting unit on opening night against the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 21. Two of Quentin Grimes, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Thybulle are likely to get the final nod.