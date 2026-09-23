Lakers Get Great News on No. 1 Trade Target as Deal Now Perfectly Gettable

After acquiring Walker Kessler, the Lakers ditched any blockbuster moves, instead opting to get several pieces to overhaul the roster. However, can we truly rule out a top star addition?

Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus listed Julius Randle as a potential trade target this season. This could change a lot for the Lakers and may open up some scenarios that could see Randle move back to L.A.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Sameer Kumar, the Brooklyn Nets’ stance on their newly acquired veteran could open a path for his movement.

“This move could very well help the Nets cut some costs for next season, as (Jaden) Hardy and (Dalton) Knecht have team options and (Jake) LaRavia is on an expiring contract. (Jarred) Vanderbilt will have a player option for slightly above $13 million, but it’s hard to envision him not picking that up. The Nets would likely prefer to get at least one first-round pick or a couple of second-rounders to add to their cache of future assets, but cutting salary could be enough to entice them to make this move,” Kumar wrote.

Randle was traded to the Nets as part of a deal that saw LaMelo Ball join the Minnesota Timberwolves. A move to Los Angeles looks unlikely but not impossible, and it would mark a return to the franchise where he began his NBA career.

Nets Could Trade Julius Randle to Lakers?

Randle’s deal is quite significant; he is owed $33.3 million for the 2026-27 season and holds a $35.8 million player-option for 2027-28 season. The Lakers don’t have much wiggle room under the apron, and making a move for a player who still has over $60 million remaining on his contract would be a big bite.

However, given how the Lakers are committed to win with Luka Doncic, they may not pass on the opportunity to acquire a veteran like Randle. That opportunity may arise as his deal looks heavier on a Nets roster.

“It’s worth noting that Randle has a player option worth $35.8 million next season, but unless he has an All-Star-caliber season and shockingly leads the Nets to the playoffs, it’s hard to envision him not picking that up,” Kumar added.

Brooklyn would rather not carry such a deal for a veteran into a summer when Michael Porter Jr. can hit free agency and several younger contracts need visiting.

As Pincus noted, a straight trade for Randle if the Lakers were involved would be “problematic for the Nets.” L.A. would have to commit multiple pieces to create an opening for Randle’s deal in their cap space.

A multi-team trade could be feasible, that way, Brooklyn can take up deals that would be cheaper than Randle’s option next year.

Would Randle be Worth the Stress for a Trade?

Randle being an expensive target has its reasons. He was Minnesota’s second-leading scorer last season and, excluding his developmental phase in L.A. at the start of his career, he has been one of the more consistent secondary option stars over the years.

From his single stint with the New Orleans Pelicans to the New York Knicks, Randle put up strong numbers. At his peak, he was averaging a double-double season. He would be a lock for a starting role and would arguably give the Lakers a contention-worthy lineup with Doncic, Reaves, Kessler and Quentin Grimes.

“Randle could help replace a lot of what LeBron James brought to the table, given his ability to get downhill with force, put pressure on the rim, stretch the floor and make plays for his teammates,” Kumar wrote.