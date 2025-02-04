Lakers Have ‘Inquired’ About Potential Trade for $80 Million Center: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers need a new starting-caliber center. Rob Pelinka traded Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 2, in return for Luka Doncic. As such, JJ Redick’s team is short on high-level talent in the middle of the floor.

According to Michael Grange of SportsNet Canada, Jakob Poeltl has drawn interest from the Lakers front office. However, the Toronto Raptors appear certain to drive a hard bargain, potentially commanding a first-round pick for the 29-year-old big man.

“The Lakers have inquired about him, but the sense is the Raptors are holding out for an offer that would include a first-round pick (likely with a certain level of protection) and the only one the Lakers have left to offer is a 2031 first they’ve been clutching tightly for years,” Grange reported.

Los Angeles was reportedly in the hunt for a center before trading Davis. However, with the All-Star big now residing in Dallas, Pelinka’s sense of urgency is understandable. Poeltl is an ideal low-usage, reliable, impactful center. He would seamlessly slot into Redick’s starting lineup. Poeltl has two more seasons remaining on his four-year $80 million contract.

Poeltl has played in 44 games this season. He’s averaging 14.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists. If he can put up those numbers on a rebuilding Raptors team, he could become a real force on a talented Lakers roster.

LeBron James Expected to Stay With Lakers

After the Lakers moved to acquire Doncic, there was speculation regarding LeBron James‘ future. After all, LeBron had a close relationship with Davis. They won a championship together. Furthermore, the addition of Doncic, who has a similar playstyle to LeBron, created questions about how the two can fit together on the same roster.

According to Chris Haynes, LeBron is committed to sticking with the Lakers, at least until the summer.

“League sources inform me that LeBron James intends to remain a member of the Los Angeles Lakers past the Feb. 6 trade deadline,” Haynes said via X. “So, even though the Lakers were able to pull off one of the biggest trades in recent history…LeBron James plans to remain with the Lakers…I was told the Lakers were very appreciative of the professionalism displayed by Klutch Points CEO Rich Paul and LeBron James. They felt like those two made this process a seamless process.”

LeBron has a player option for next season. He will likely opt into the final year or re-negotiate a new deal if he feels like the partnership with Doncic can lead to another championship.

LeBron Could Extend His Lakers Playing Career

During a recent episode of ESPN’s NBA Today, veteran reporter Dave McMenamin suggested that LeBron could extend his playing career following the addition of Doncic.

“LeBron had no intention and has no intention of asking out before Thursday’s trade deadline,” McMenamin said via NBA Today on Monday. “He’s going to stay with the Lakers to play with Luka Doncic for the remainder of the season. Then, he has a player option this summer that we assume he’ll pick up. But there’s a chance he will renegotiate a new deal and this Luka Doncic addition could extend LeBron James’ career. It’s not a given that next year will be his last year in the NBA.”

LeBron, 40, is still a top-15 player in the NBA. If he can figure out how to co-exist next to Doncic, the Lakers could be fighting for championships over the next few years and beyond.