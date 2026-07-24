Report: Lakers Learn Why Hawks Won’t Finalize Jonathan Kuminga Sign & Trade

With the offseason and free agency market going into late July, the Los Angeles Lakers are still monitoring the Jonathan Kuminga situation.

Despite a series of recent additions to moves made earlier, Kuminga is still reportedly high on L.A.’s target list for the summer. However, how to go about a deal for the forward remains to be seen.

According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Lakers’ interest in Kuminga persists and it could be a matter of time for serious offers to come in.

“Rob Pelinka has been aggressive in adding athletic wings and athletic forwards,” Siegel said. “They just added Ziaire Williams, they added Matisse Thybulle and they are not done making moves even though they have, I believe, 16 players on the roster right now. They do want to add Jonathan Kuminga.”

The Lakers GM Pelinka and head coach JJ Redick reportedly met with Kuminga to discuss the Lakers’ plans to utilize him. However, bringing him in is a different story altogether.

The Atlanta Hawks declined Kuminga’s $24.3 million team option, making him an unrestricted free agent. He can still be re-signed at a more favorable deal however, a move away is reportedly what the wing wants.

Lakers’ Jonathan Kuminga Pursuit Could Gain Traction

The Lakers have made a good number of moves this offseason with a major focus on addressing some frontcourt and wing needs. The frontcourt set up looks settled right now with Walker Kessler and other pieces like Kevon Looney and the recently acquired Williams.

The wing position has seen some additions as well, but the feeling is that Kuminga is a top choice for Los Angeles. Considering how much his camp is demanding, discussions over a sign-and-trade look like the most viable option.

However, Siegel doesn’t believe the Lakers’ potential scenario to orchestrate a sign-and-trade would be doable at first glance.

“I would expect something getting done there is just that the offer they have out there, Jarred Vanderbilt and I believe it’s a 2032 swap to the Hawks, is not enough value for what Atlanta wants to do a sign-and-trade,” Siegel said.

A sign-and-trade would allow the Lakers to fit Kuminga into their cap and secure the forward an improved deal to what a free agency move gets. The Hawks could see value in moving Kuminga in a sign-and-trade as well.

Starting Role in L.A. Represents Prime Opportunity for Kuminga

Moving to L.A. could be a breath of fresh air for Kuminga. He hasn’t experienced a consistent starting role right from his stint with the Golden State Warriors down to Atlanta this past season.

Kuminga split the 2025-26 season between the Warriors and Hawks. He started 14 games overall, which limited his contributions. The lack of a consistent role has prevented him from building off his strong 2023-24 season, where he played 74 games and started 46. Since then, he has started only 24 games with a drop in minutes every season.

A high-minute starting role next to Luka Doncic as a primary wing player and defender would be a good pitch for him to want a move.

The Lakers are not reportedly the only team on the lookout for Kuminga, which makes every moment count as the offseason progresses.





