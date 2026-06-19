Lakers Proposed to Land 6-Time All-Star as Ideal Luka Doncic Backcourt Partner

The Los Angeles Lakers will look to add veterans as part of their offseason plans. The front office plans to improve the franchise’s championship odds.

While there aren’t many decent veteran options who can give the Lakers much more than bench minutes, there is one they could seek.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Gray Deyo, Sacramento Kings’ small forward DeMar DeRozan could be one of the names that will intrigue L.A.

In a proposed trade, the Lakers would send Dalton Knecht, Jake LaRavia, Rui Hachimura, and a 2030 first-round pick (top four protected) to the Kings. In return, they would receive DeRozan and Drew Eubanks from Sacramento.

While moving younger pieces for an older one isn’t always the best approach, the Lakers are in a period that needs full maximizing of a championship window under Luka Doncic.

How the Lakers Can Get DeRozan

DeRozan will turn 37 before the start of next season, which makes any move for him short-term. They will be shedding some longer-term youth commitments for immediate veteran help.

DeRozan is in the middle of a three-year deal worth around $74 million. He is owed approximately $25.7 million for the upcoming season, with only $10 million guaranteed initially, providing some flexibility depending on the timing of any trade for the veteran wing.

The Lakers’ outgoing pieces in this trade will be enough for salary-matching and most importantly create real value for the Kings to want to deal.

The Lakers would not need to move unrestricted free agent LeBron James, whose presence will always be seen as vital to their contention window alongside Luka Doncic. Although James will reportedly only stay on a reduced deal.

If the Lakers manage to get DeRozan as well as retain James, both veterans would allow the front office to add complementary talent rather than completely find depth pieces.

Eubanks is another added piece in this trade for the Lakers. At 6-foot-10, he will be a good depth in the frontcourt position.

DeRozan’s Potential Impact in L.A. With Luka Doncic

Despite his age, DeRozan is still an elite contributor and a consistent one at that. He played 77 games this past season for the Kings, which made it five consecutive seasons he played at least 70 games. In fact, he has yet to play below 60 games in his career — excluding his rookie year, all of them were starts.

Even when other veterans slow down and are limited to a few games, DeRozan has kept his tempo. He averaged 18.4 points, which is his lowest in 13 seasons. There aren’t many veterans like him that the Lakers can get in the market.

“The Lakers get better through this mock trade, despite losing a solid piece in LaRavia,” Deyo wrote. “Los Angeles gets an efficient veteran scorer with seven years of playoff experience under his belt with DeRozan. With the defensive intensity rising in the playoffs, it produces crucial half-court offensive sets. DeRozan thrives in half-court sets and in big moments, both traits contributing to improving the outlook for the Lakers’ season.”

DeRozan won’t address the Lakers’ defensive problems, but his deal won’t hinder any approach for further roster additions. His potential combo with Doncic is a good catch, as he is also a decent scorer.