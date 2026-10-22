Lakers Gets Major Injury Update on Jake LaRavia After Warriors Win

The Los Angeles Lakers routed the Golden State Warriors, 127-105, to begin their new season with an emphatic win on Wednesday. However, a late-game injury to Jake LaRavia may have ruined their near-perfect Opening Night.

When the Lakers led 116-83 with 5:34 left in the fourth quarter, LaRavia rolled his ankle several times before going down with an apparent ankle injury. The 24-year-old wing had to be helped off the court and did not return.

Several Lakers beat writers reported on the injury in real time:

“Oh no. Jake LaRavia just got hurt and it doesn’t look good,” wrote Lakers Nation’s Daniel Strickland.

“Jake LaRavia, who had a strong preseason and was 4 for 5 with a pair of 3’s for 10 bench points in 18 minutes (+14) tonight, appeared to roll his ankle with 5:34 to play,” wrote Spectrum SportsNet’s Mike Trudell.

“Jake LaRavia subbed out and had to be helped off the court after this play,” wrote California Post’s Khobi Price.

Lakers, Jake LaRavia Injury Update

LaRavia had 10 points (4-of-5 FG), two rebounds and two assists and was a +14 on the floor before going down with the injury. He continued his strong showing after an impressive preseason when he secured a role as a key member of the Lakers’ bench.

After the win, Lakers head coach JJ Redick provided an update on LaRavia.

“No update,” Redick told reporters.

“I’m probably more positive than when it first happened. But he’ll be evaluated, and the next time I talk to you guys we’ll have an update.”

It’s a rather good sign that Redick said he’s “probably more positive” after the Lakers returned to the locker room. Because the injury looked pretty severe in real time.

Jovan Buha reported: “JJ Redick said there is no update on Jake LaRavia yet, but that Redick is feeling more positive about the injury than when it initially happened.”

Lakers Rout Warriors

The Lakers looked like a legitimate championship contender in their dominant win of the Warriors. Walker Kessler had 26 points on 12-of-12 shooting in his Lakers debut, while Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves combined for 51 points and 13 assists.

Redick was all praise for Kessler after the win.

“I think it’s a big deal when it’s your first game as a Laker,” Redick said of Kessler. “We’ve had conversations; he (Kessler) understands what this is and the pressures that come with it. I think it was a good opening statement for him.”

The Lakers (1-0) will next host the LA Clippers (1-0) on Friday night.