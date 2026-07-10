Lakers Owe Exciting Free Agent News to Luka Doncic: Report

Three-time NBA champion Kevon Looney reportedly chose the Los Angeles Lakers over a long line of free-agency suitors due to the Luka Doncic factor.

Per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Looney believes that he can thrive playing alongside the duo of Doncic and Austin Reaves, much like he did with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson for a decade with the Golden State Warriors.

“I spoke to someone close to him today who said that he saw it as a clear opportunity,” McMenamin told ESPN’s “NBA Today” earlier this week.

“He saw a parallel between some of the half-court sets that they’re [Lakers] going to run. The way he can free up Luka and AR the same way he freed up Klay and Steph with screens. Multi-time champion.”

Kevon Looney Chooses Lakers

The veteran center attracted interest from other NBA title contenders like reigning champions New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics, but ultimately chose the Lakers.

Per The Athletic’s Sam Amick, Looney felt that he had the perfect opportunity to play the role of backup center to Walker Kessler after the Lakers traded Deandre Ayton.

“While Kessler is a clear upgrade over Ayton as the starting center, the fact remains that he played just five games last season (because of a torn labrum in his left shoulder) and just 58 games the season before that. Adding Looney gives the Lakers depth on that front, although he is also coming off an injury-riddled 2025-26 (he played just 21 games because of a left knee injury),” wrote Amick.

“Looney has been one of the league’s most durable performers for the majority of his career, playing at least 74 games in each of the four previous seasons (including all 82 games twice). He has more championship experience than anyone on the Lakers’ roster now, as well.”

Lakers Give Looney 14th Roster Spot

By inking Looney to a 1-year, $3.9M deal, the Lakers used up their 14th roster spot entering the 2026-27 season. Typically, the 15th roster spot is either kept open or given to a two-way player or an ancillary piece. However, the Lakers reportedly plan to aggressively pursue a difference-making player — such as Jonathan Kuminga — to round out the new-look roster around Luka Doncic.

Per McMenamin, the Lakers view the 15h roster spot as “a very important” piece of the puzzle entering the new season.

“There’s one empty roster spot remaining. Sometimes a team with 14 guys would prefer to keep the spot open to make a move at the trade deadline or have some optionality. That’s not the case for the Lakers. They view this final spot as a very important piece to their potential puzzle,” McMenamin told “NBA Today” on Wednesday.

“…They’re trying to pitch opportunity. ‘You will come here, you’ll play on the biggest stage in basketball and you may have to take a pay cut for a year or two but you can get back into the big dollars.’”

The Lakers are reportedly shopping Jarred Vanderbilt and Dalton Knecht, along with their limited draft assets, with hopes of landing a difference-making player.