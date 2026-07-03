Lakers Receive Eye-Opening Insider Message on Jonathan Kuminga Pursuit

The Los Angeles Lakers don’t appear ready to pull the plug on the offseason. Even after a series of same-day moves that instantly reshaped the roster around superstar point guard Luka Doncic, the Lakers seem intent on making more moves.

L.A.’s offseason started off with a bang. On Tuesday morning, LeBron James informed the franchise he plans to move on and sign with a new team. From there, the Lakers officially pivoted into the Doncic era, bringing in high quality rotational pieces after acquiring Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz in a splashy sign-and-trade.

So what will the Lakers try to pull off next? According to reports, L.A. has former Golden State Warriors rising star Jonathan Kuminga high on its list of targets.

Lakers Receive Word on Jonathan Kuminga as Wild Offseason Continues

Can the Lakers venture out and sign Kuminga outright? No. The Lakers would need to make a move or two first. According to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel, L.A. may need to explore a move involving Jarred Vanderbilt if it hopes to nab Kuminga in free agency.

“The Lakers aren’t impacted by James whatsoever, and they can pursue Kuminga right now, but they will need to get creative with either trading Jarred Vanderbilt or possibly waiving and stretching his contract to open up a small amount of cap flexibility,” Siegel wrote. “A potential return to the Hawks is not out of the question either for Kuminga.”

Siegel notes the Atlanta Hawks — who recently declined Kuminga’s $24.3 team-option — retaining the 23-year-old swingman is not at all impossible if he is unable to work out a deal with another team. Siegel reports additional suitors may emerge for Kuminga.

“Several teams have been rumored to have interest in the former seventh overall pick, including the Lakers and Cavaliers,” Siegel wrote. “It is possible several other suitors emerge, and with the Cavs waiting to hear about LeBron, they can’t necessarily go and sacrifice funds on Kuminga that would be needed for James.”

L.A. Battles in Race to Kuminga

Other teams could provide Kuminga with more incentive to sign a contract. The Minnesota Timberwolves have received plenty of buzz as a likely landing spot for Kuminga, though there isn’t any evidence a deal is close to materializing.

Make no mistake: Kuminga would be a sweet addition for the Lakers. While he likely wouldn’t provide the nearly 21 points per game on 51.5% shooting James delivered last season, Kuminga is only ascending at 23 years old. He would have a unique opportunity to find his rhythm and discover his niche playing alongside Doncic, Mr. Facilitator himself.

Of course, L.A. must plan to clear some stumbling blocks if it desires to sign Kuminga. The good news is that there are feasible ways for the Lakers to carve out a path to land Kuminga.

If general manager Rob Pelinka and the rest of the Lakers front office can pull some strings, adding Kuminga is very much a possibility.