Lakers Insider Delivers ‘Surprising’ News Days Before New Season

The Los Angeles Lakers entered preseason with the 12th-shortest odds to win the NBA title. Four games in, those odds haven’t changed, but JJ Redick’s squad is suddenly being viewed as a legitimate championship contender.

According to ESPN’s Ben Golliver, rival teams and executives are “surprisingly” buzzing about the Lakers, with “title talk in the air” surrounding Doncic and company. Golliver noted that observers see strong parallels between this Doncic-led Lakers squad and the 2023–24 Mavericks team that made an unexpected run to the NBA Finals.

“The Lakers are brimming with optimism after a transformative offseason, during which LeBron James departed and a new cast of role players arrived in Hollywood,” the NBA insider wrote just days before season tipoff.

“Luka Doncic and coach JJ Redick have both floated championship aspirations, even though the Lakers were swept out of the conference semifinals last season and underwent an out-of-nowhere ownership change in August. Another potentially major hang-up: The Lakers entered training camp with two unclaimed spots in their starting lineup.”

Can Lakers Replicate Mavericks?

“While Doncic and guard Austin Reaves have an excellent bond, the Lakers clearly trail behind most of the leading title favorites when it comes to continuity,” Golliver continued, before comparing this year’s Lakers to the 2023-24 Mavs.

“But from a talent and fit perspective, the Lakers can claim some resemblance to the 2023-24 Mavericks now that center Walker Kessler is in place. Doncic led that Dallas team to 50 wins and a surprise trip to the Finals.”

Golliver may have a point comparing the 2026-27 Lakers to the 2023-24 Mavericks. Those Mavs entered the 2023-24 season with the 11th-shortest odds to win the title, but a pair of midseason trades — for Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington — propelled them to the 2024 NBA Finals, where they lost to the Boston Celtics.

On paper, there are similarities between the teams. Defensive-minded wings like Ziaire Williams and Matisse Thybulle can mirror the roles of Derrick Jones Jr. and P.J. Washington, while Walker Kessler anchors the paint like Daniel Gafford. Meanwhile, the offensively gifted backcourt of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves offers the potential to recreate the dynamic 1-2 punch Doncic shared with Kyrie Irving.

The Lakers will conclude preseason with a home game against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. Their season kicks off against the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 21.