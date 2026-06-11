Lakers Interested In Kel’El Ware As Next Starting Center

The Los Angeles Lakers will look at every realistic option to improve at the center position this summer, but Kel’El Ware may be the top name. Everyone expects the Miami Heat to make at least one massive trade for a superstar this summer. Ware stands out as an expendable young asset since Miami already trusts Bam Adebayo as the starting center.

ESPN insider Brian Windhorst revealed the following insight on the Lakers’ interest in Ware, via the Hoop Collective podcast:

“Big man who can stretch the floor, high energy, block shots. There would be quite a few teams interested in Kel’el Ware if he got shipped to Milwaukee and they were willing to flip him. If I were the Lakers and Kel’el got shipped to Milwaukee, I’d be on the phone.”

Windhorst revealed that the strengths of Ware are things that the Lakers hope to find via their next starting center. Stretching the floor on offense and playing strong defense would make Ware one of the most interesting players to join their roster. Both DeAndre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes failed to establish themselves as starting worthy centers moving forward. The Lakers will likely add a new starter and keep one of the two as a reserve.

How Giannis Antetokounmpo Plays Into This

The biggest rumored trade right now would see Miami sending Ware and many other assets to the Milwaukee Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Rumors indicate that Antetokounmpo likes Miami as a trade destination, and the franchise is willing to do whatever it takes to make him their next superstar.

Ware, a couple of other young talents, and many draft picks are the best assets that the Heat can offer for Giannis. Windhorst revealed that the Bucks would entertain offers to make it a three-team trade move and get even more future assets by trading Ware elsewhere.

The Lakers would likely have to include one or two future first round picks if they believe Ware is the center of the future. Ware is the kind of big man that works best in a Luka Doncic offense to warrant taking the chance here. Youth could also see him taking a few more steps forward as he plays more minutes in a bigger role.

Why Kel’El Ware Is Perfect Lakers Target

The contract of Ware is a dream scenario for the Lakers since he is still on a rookie deal with two more team options. Lakers management can easily afford Ware’s $4.6 million and $7.1 million for the next two seasons.

If Ware pans out as expected to become the trustworthy center of the future, they’ll be able to pay him more long-term once LeBron James retires. The timing is too perfect, but one issue does exist in this dream scenario.

Milwaukee could opt to keep Ware since they don’t own a few of their upcoming first round picks and may want to win games. Ware also gives them a young prospect for fans to emotionally invest in. The Lakers will have to impress the Bucks via any young talents and draft picks they can offer.