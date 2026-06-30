Lakers Get Pistons’ Response After Planned Jalen Duren Call

The Los Angeles Lakers have secured an opportunity to make their pitch to one of the NBA’s most coveted young centers.

Whether it leads anywhere is another matter.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin confirmed Monday that restricted free agent center Jalen Duren has a call scheduled with the Lakers on Tuesday after NBA free agency officially opens, corroborating earlier reporting from The Athletic’s Sam Amick.

McMenamin, however, added a significant caveat.

“Detroit Pistons restricted free agent center Jalen Duren has a planned call with the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday,” McMenamin wrote on X. “However, DET thus far is uninterested in pursuing a sign-and-trade with their All-Star big man, sources said.”

The update underscores both the Lakers’ aggressive pursuit of an impact center and the significant obstacles that remain.

Lakers Get Their Chance to Recruit Duren

President of basketball operations Rob Pelinka has spent the offseason searching for a long-term center to pair with Luka Dončić.

Duren checks nearly every box.

The 22-year-old earned his first All-Star selection during the 2025-26 season after averaging 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and shooting 65% from the field in 70 games. He also received votes for Defensive Player of the Year and earned All-NBA Third Team honors, making him eligible for a lucrative Rose Rule extension with Detroit.

The scheduled call indicates the Lakers intend to explore every possible avenue, even if acquiring Duren remains an uphill battle because of his restricted free-agent status.

Lakers Have the Financial Firepower

Money is unlikely to be the issue for Los Angeles.

According to salary-cap projections, the Lakers are expected to have nearly $50 million in cap space, giving them enough financial flexibility to offer Duren the type of long-term contract he is reportedly seeking if a path to signing him eventually opens.

HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto recently reported that “within league circles, there’s a belief that Duren is seeking close to $40 million annually, or roughly 25 percent of the NBA’s salary cap.”

The Lakers are the only contender capable of comfortably absorbing that type of salary.

The larger challenge is convincing Detroit to cooperate.

Pistons Still Hold All the Leverage

That restricted status remains the biggest obstacle.

Unlike unrestricted free agents, Duren cannot simply choose his next destination.

The Pistons retain the right to match any offer sheet and must also agree to any sign-and-trade.

For now, they appear unwilling to do so.

McMenamin’s reporting reinforces Detroit’s stance throughout negotiations.

Despite reports that Duren was underwhelmed by the Pistons’ initial contract proposal and has explored sign-and-trade scenarios, Detroit continues signaling that it views the All-Star center as a foundational piece alongside franchise star Cade Cunningham.

As long as that position remains unchanged, the Lakers’ path becomes considerably more difficult.

Kings Already Preparing Their Pitch

Sacramento currently appears further along in the process.

Earlier Monday, Amick reported that the Kings are scheduled to meet with Duren at the opening of free agency while exploring a sign-and-trade package centered around three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis.

Such a proposal would at least give Detroit an established All-Star in return.

No comparable framework involving the Lakers has been reported.

Instead, Tuesday’s scheduled call appears to be an opportunity for Los Angeles to present its long-term vision and determine whether circumstances could eventually change.

Lakers May Need Patience

The Lakers have made no secret of their desire to upgrade the middle after building the roster around Dončić.

Landing a 22-year-old All-Star center would immediately transform the franchise’s long-term outlook.

For now, however, the biggest decision remains Detroit’s.

The Lakers have earned an opportunity to recruit Duren.

Whether that conversation evolves into meaningful trade discussions depends on one critical question: if the Pistons eventually soften their stance on a sign-and-trade.

Until then, Los Angeles can make its pitch.

Detroit still controls the outcome.