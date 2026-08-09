Lakers Proposed to Trade Jarred Vanderbilt for Sharpshooting 6’7″ Wing

Among the names making the rounds in Los Angeles Lakers trade rumors is defensive-minded forward Jarred Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt, 27, was acquired ahead of the 2023 trade deadline. Following an impressive run after the trade to the end of the season, Vanderbilt was handed a new multi-year contract.

Vanderbilt has been productive when on the court. But that’s the problem. The “when” part. The 6-foot-7 forward has played just 130 games in the last three seasons. He went from averaging 24 minutes per game in his first season in L.A. to just 17 minutes per game last season. With the Lakers looking to find a starting power forward, and with Vanderbilt on a tradable contract, he figures to be moved between now and next season’s trade deadline.

Lakers Could Trade Jarred Vanderbilt For a Much Better Fit, Potential Starter

The Lakers have been linked to countless forwards across the NBA this offseason, from Jonathan Kuminga to P.J. Washington, even to Denver Nuggets restricted free agent Peyton Watson. Some have also mentioned reuniting with Kyle Kuzma as a way for the Lakers to solve their hole on the wing. But one under-the-radar option that perhaps makes the most sense for the Lakers is Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams.

Williams, 27, brings the defense and shooting the Lakers could use on the wing. Here’s a proposed three-team framework involving the Detroit Pistons that lands the veteran Williams in Los Angeles.

Lakers receive: Grant Williams

Hornets receive: a 2028 second round pick (via DET) and a 2031 second round pick (via LAL)

Pistons receive: Jarred Vanderbilt.

This trade is hypothetical and intended as a reasonable suggestion. Would all three teams agree to this deal?

Why Detroit, Charlotte and L.A. Do the Trade

For Detroit, this trade is an easy win. The Pistons, already rocking a stout defensive unit, would add an elite on-ball defender in Vanderbilt while surrendering one second round pick. With the Pistons losing defensive stalwart Isaiah Stewart this offseason, Vanderbilt could make for an excellent pick up.

For Charlotte, moves need to be made to shrink a loaded roster. With Williams, the Hornets have 19 guys glued to their standard roster, which exceeds the NBA-mandated limit. With Charlotte adding sharpshooting big man Naz Reid this offseason, Williams may be expendable, and if the Hornets can pick up a couple of draft picks in a trade for the veteran forward — not to mention trimming over $14 million in payroll — sending him off would be a wise move.

Meanwhile, the Lakers get a capable full-time starter. Williams, a key contributor for the Boston Celtics through multiple deep playoff runs, knows what it is like playing under the spotlight and playing his role well at that.

Last season, Williams shot nearly 39 percent from the 3-point line. He is already known for his tenacious on-ball defense. Considering the Lakers are seeking strong perimeter shooting and defense in a new starting power forward, Williams checks all the boxes.

Williams’ health is, however, a potentially major drawback. Williams has appeared in just 81 games since being traded from Dallas to Charlotte ahead of the 2024 trade deadline.