Lakers Face New Threat in Trade Pursuit of Athletic 6-10 Center

The Los Angeles Lakers have another obstacle in their pursuit of Milwaukee Bucks center Jericho Sims, and it comes from a team facing its own salary-cap challenges.

The Philadelphia 76ers have emerged as another potential suitor for Sims, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer, complicating the Lakers’ efforts to add frontcourt depth while resolving their roster crunch before Monday’s deadline.

Writing on The Stein Line, Fischer identified Philadelphia as another team to monitor for the former New York Knicks center, whom Los Angeles has discussed acquiring in a potential trade involving Dalton Knecht.

The development adds another layer of uncertainty to negotiations that were already considered difficult to complete.

76ers Emerge as Threat to Lakers’ Jericho Sims Pursuit

According to Fischer, the Lakers and Bucks have held exploratory discussions about a deal that would send Knecht, a 2024 first-round pick, and second-round draft compensation to Milwaukee in exchange for Sims.

However, sources familiar with those talks expressed pessimism that a deal would materialize.

Philadelphia’s involvement could give the Bucks another potential trade partner, although the 76ers face significant financial restrictions.

Fischer reported that Philadelphia cannot add another standard contract while remaining below the NBA’s first luxury-tax apron until early December unless it sheds approximately $600,000 in salary.

That means the 76ers would need to create additional financial flexibility before completing a deal for Sims.

Los Angeles faces a different predicament.

The Lakers currently have 16 standard contracts, one above the NBA’s regular-season limit of 15. General manager Rob Pelinka must trade or waive a player before Monday’s deadline.

Knecht has emerged as a potential casualty after struggling to carve out a consistent role under coach JJ Redick.

But trading the former Tennessee standout, along with additional draft assets, for a reserve center presents another difficult calculation.

Jericho Sims Could Bolster Los Angeles’ Frontcourt Depth

Sims, a 6-foot-10 center known for his athleticism and rebounding, would provide another physical presence in the Lakers’ frontcourt.

The 28-year-old averaged 5.0 points and 5.5 rebounds in 67 appearances for Milwaukee last season, shooting 78.4% from the field.

He isn’t a player who requires offensive touches. Most of his opportunities come from offensive rebounds, cuts and finishes around the basket.

Sims could serve as an athletic backup to Walker Kessler, giving the Lakers a more explosive option off the bench than Kevon Looney or Sandro Mamukelashvili. His mobility and ability to finish above the rim would make him an intriguing pick-and-roll partner for Luka Doncic, who thrives when paired with centers capable of catching lobs and finishing in traffic.

Adding Sims would give Redick another athletic big man who can set screens, rebound and provide energy in limited minutes.

Milwaukee, meanwhile, has its own roster concerns.

Fischer reported that the Bucks are exploring ways to retain forward Pete Nance without risking losing him through waivers.

Moving Sims could help Milwaukee address that issue, although the Bucks are also considering other potential trades.

Philadelphia’s reported interest doesn’t necessarily mean the Lakers will lose out on Sims.

But it gives Milwaukee another possible option while Los Angeles weighs whether surrendering Knecht and draft capital is preferable to simply waiving a player.

With opening night approaching, Pelinka has little time to settle that question.