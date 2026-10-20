Lakers’ JJ Redick Reveals Concerning Update on 2 Players Ahead of Warriors Opener

The Los Angeles Lakers are one day away from opening their season, but coach JJ Redick still doesn’t know whether two of his young wings will be available.

Second-year forward Adou Thiero and rookie Cameron Carr missed practice again Tuesday, extending their absences as the Lakers prepare to host the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night.

Redick confirmed the update following practice, according to Lakers Nation’s Daniel Starkand.

The Lakers were scheduled to release their official injury report Tuesday evening, leaving both players’ opening-night status uncertain.

The news is particularly frustrating for Thiero, who spent much of his rookie season trying to get healthy and entered training camp hoping to establish himself as a reliable contributor.

Carr, meanwhile, is still waiting for an opportunity to build momentum after an interrupted preseason.

Adou Thiero’s Availability in Question Ahead of Lakers Opener

Thiero has missed Los Angeles’ final two preseason games and consecutive practices.

The 22-year-old also sat out Monday’s session, according to reporting from The Athletic.

His recent absences follow an encouraging stretch earlier in training camp.

Thiero was a full participant in practice Thursday, having previously received maintenance days as the Lakers managed his workload.

Redick has not publicly identified a new injury, making it important to distinguish the latest absence from a confirmed setback.

Thiero showed flashes of his athleticism during the preseason, including an emphatic dunk against Golden State on Oct. 6.

His development has been a priority for Redick, who believes the forward can contribute with his defensive versatility, rebounding and movement without the ball.

“Our ceiling rises if he’s able to [contribute defensively],” Redick said earlier this month, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The coach also praised Thiero’s growth after a rookie campaign disrupted by knee problems.

Thiero appeared in only 25 games last season, limiting his opportunities to adjust to the speed and physicality of the NBA.

He entered his second year hoping to turn his improved health and experience into a more consistent role.

Missing additional practice time complicates that process, regardless of whether he ultimately plays Wednesday.

Cameron Carr Remains Sidelined as Lakers Await Injury Report

Carr’s situation offers less clarity.

The rookie has been dealing with a contusion, although the Lakers have not provided a specific timeline for his return.

Carr also missed Monday’s practice after sitting out multiple preseason games.

His continued absence comes at a difficult time for a young player competing for minutes in one of the Lakers’ deepest position groups.

Los Angeles added Quentin Grimes, Matisse Thybulle and Ziaire Williams during the offseason, strengthening its collection of perimeter defenders and athletic wings.

Those additions have increased the competition for playing time behind the team’s established stars.

Carr’s athleticism and scoring potential offer long-term upside, but missed repetitions make it harder to build chemistry and earn Redick’s trust.

The Lakers did receive encouraging news elsewhere.

Collin Sexton participated fully in Monday’s practice after dealing with a lower-leg injury during the preseason.

His progress gives Los Angeles hope of having another ballhandler available for its opening-night matchup with Stephen Curry and the Warriors.

For Thiero and Carr, however, the immediate question remains unanswered.

Redick has confirmed their absence from practice. Whether that carries over into Wednesday’s game will become clearer when the Lakers release their official injury report.