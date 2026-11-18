Anyone who watched current Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick during his time as a player in the NBA–or, heck, at Duke before that–knows that while he was never exactly a bruiser on the court, he was a player who could carry a bit of a short fuse. He keeps that mostly under control now as a head coach in the league, but there are times, no doubt, when his temper crops back up.

And on Tuesday night against the Hornets, it cropped back up. Redick was angered with eight seconds to play in the first half of the game after star guard Luka Doncic was whistled for his fourth foul, relatively weak offensive call on Royce O’Neal of Charlotte. The Lakers were down by eight, with Walker Kessler and Austin Reaves out in the game, and it appeared to Redick that the refs were set to foul out the Lakers’ MVP.

Lakers’ JJ Redick Went After Referees

Redick lost it on the referees after the call, shouting and being held back by Lakers players and coaches. He was whistled for a technical foul and given the magnitude of the vehemence he showed after the play, he was lucky he only got one technical.

But fans loved the passion and willingness to fight that Redick showed, especially after the Lakers rallied to win in overtime, 118-114. The officials only called Doncic for one foul after that first half.

As one noted, former Lakers coach Darvin Ham never showed that kind of gumption. And another added, “That’s my (expletive) coach.”