Lakers’ JJ Redick Says There’s Only 1 ‘Cheat Code’ in the NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers rode a 40-point performance from LeBron James to a victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, Feb. 20. James, 40, has now dropped 40 or more points in two of his last five outings.

During his postgame news conference, head coach JJ Redick admitted that LeBron had figured out the cheat code to succeeding in the NBA.

“There’s actually only one cheat code in the NBA, and that’s playing hard,” Redick said. “If you play hard every night, you have a chance to win. If you don’t play hard every night, you’re probably going to lose.”

LeBron has built his career around a professional approach to the game and a highly competitive spirit. He understands the value of leading by example, and even at this late stage of his career, is consistently one of the hardest-working players on the floor.

In 50 games this season, James is averaging 24.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.9 assists. Those are numbers most players can only dream of. Yet, for LeBron, those stats are coming in the twilight of his career, as he continues to build a case for being crowned the greatest player in NBA history.

Lakers’ LeBron James Believes in Playing Hard

During his own postgame press conference, LeBron shared his thoughts on the value of playing hard and bringing elite-level effort on every possession.

“That’s the best way to play in this league,” James said. “The best way to compete in this league is to play hard. You can get through a lot of games if you’re able to just play hard. You’re able to cover up for a lot of mistakes. We had 24 turnovers for 31 points. I had half of those. … It definitely makes up for it when you’re able to cover for one other and you’re able to play hard. It’s going to help us win a lot of ballgames.”

LeBron’s leadership style has often brought the best out of those around him. Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office will undoubtedly be hoping that LeBron’s approach to the game, both on and off the court, has a positive impact on Luka Doncic, as they look to him to lead the next generation of Lakers teams.

Luka Doncic’s Family Already Taking Notes

According to a Feb. 11 report by The Athletic’s Sam Amick, Doncic’s family has already been taking notes of LeBron’s approach to the game, specifically in terms of his pre-game preparations.

“According to people who saw the scene unfold on Thursday night, Dončić’s attending family, including his father, Sasa, took notice of the dedication on display as they sat near the court,” Amick reported. “There was a sense of respect and amazement, the people said, with Sasa repeatedly turning around to watch James’ remarkable regimen…James, who has been setting the league-wide standard in the work ethic department for so long now, wasted no time in showing Dončić what it will take to quiet all the noise that surrounds him.”

Doncic, who has questions surrounding his off-court approach to the game, now has the ideal mentor in LeBron. If Doncic can buy-in to the high work ethic and relentless professionalism, he could easily become one of the most unstoppable forces in league history. In order for that to happen, LeBron must keep leading by example, regardless of who is on the court with him at any given moment.