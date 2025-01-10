Lakers Join Growing List of Teams Targeting $15 Million Big Man

The Los Angeles Lakers have long been linked with a trade for an additional big man. Anthony Davis is at his best when operating as part of a double-big lineup, with him at the four.

According to Evan Sidery of Forbes Sports, the Lakers are among six teams currently showing interest in Nick Richards of the Charlotte Hornets. Richards, 27, is in his fifth NBA season. He is currently averaging 9.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.3 assists. He has started 9 of the 20 games he’s played this season. Furthermore, he is currently in the second year of a $15 million deal.

“The Bucks, Kings, Knicks, Lakers, Nuggets, and Suns are among the teams recently expressing trade interest in Nick Richards,” Sidery posted on X. “Richards is averaging 9.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. The Hornets are open to moving some of their veterans for future draft capital.”

Richards would be a cost-controlled addition who could thrive when surrounded by elite-level talent. JJ Redick would have a big rotation full of oversized players at each position, all with good athleticism and length. Richards would likely be tasked with operating as a rim-runner.

While he is the latest name to be linked with the Lakers, Richard joins a growing list of big men who are reportedly drawing interest from Rob Pelinka ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

Lakers Rumored to Have Interest in Veteran Bigs

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Lakers are keeping tabs on two veteran centers. Jonas Valanciunas and Nikola Vucevic are both reportedly available on the trade market. Vucevic is having an All-Star-level season on the offensive side of the floor for the Chicago Bulls.

“Having acquired the wing defender they sought in Finney-Smith, the next item for the Lakers on their list is a backup center,” Scotto reported. “The Lakers will continue to try and acquire Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas or another backup center on the trade market with their remaining future second-round draft capital, and Gabe Vincent is expected to be dangled in talks as well, league sources told HoopsHype.”

Interestingly, both Vucevic and Valanciunas are expected to be available for a reasonable price. The Washington Wizards and Bulls want to enter a roster rebuild.

Lakers Focusing on Rotational Talent

Rather than looking to add a third star to the Lakers rotation, Rob Pelinka is expected to focus on improving the supporting cast. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are still two of the most dominant players in the NBA. However, they haven’t had the deepest talent pool around them in recent years.

“Instead of frantically hunting for a third star or pushing chips in on a starting-caliber center, the Lakers, rival executives believe, will move in different ways than it might’ve seemed earlier this season,” Dan Woike of the LA Times reported.

Los Angeles has plenty of trade assets at its disposal. Pelinka could potentially reshape the rotation with two or three smaller deals. We’ve already seen the impact Dorian Finney-Smith has had since joining from the Brooklyn Nets. The Lakers could be a far scarier opponent after the Feb. 6 deadline if Pelinka can make some more changes to the current rotation.