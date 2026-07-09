Lakers Get Major Update on Jonathan Kuminga’s Asking Price From Las Vegas

The Los Angeles Lakers remain determined to add Jonathan Kuminga to their revamped roster.

Whether they can actually land the restricted free agent is another question.

Speaking during a Bleacher Report livestream from the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas on Thursday, veteran NBA insiders Jake Fischer and Marc Stein offered the clearest picture yet of where the Lakers stand in their pursuit of the 23-year-old forward.

The update revealed three significant hurdles: convincing the Atlanta Hawks to cooperate in a sign-and-trade, bridging a sizable contract gap with Kuminga and navigating the Lakers’ limited financial flexibility after an aggressive offseason.

Despite those challenges, Fischer made one point abundantly clear.

“The Lakers very much want Jonathan Kuminga,” he said.

Lakers Continue Pursuit Despite Busy Offseason

The Lakers have already reshaped much of their roster around Luka Dončić this summer.

Los Angeles acquired Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz, signed Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Kevon Looney in free agency and later added Jaden Hardy after dealing former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton to the Washington Wizards.

Stein noted that, outside of Kuminga, the Lakers have largely completed the offseason they envisioned.

“The Lakers have been able to execute pretty much all the moves they wanted to make,” Stein said.

That has allowed president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka to continue exploring ways to add another young, high-upside wing.

Kuminga Contract Gap Remains Significant

Fischer revealed the Lakers have repeatedly made offers to Kuminga but have not come close to matching the salary the former Golden State Warriors lottery pick is believed to be seeking.

“They have made offers to Jonathan Kuminga repeatedly,” Fischer said. “Last I heard, two years, $20 million was what the Lakers were hoping for.”

According to Fischer, Kuminga continues to seek a contract closer to the $25 million annually that surfaced during negotiations with Golden State last offseason.

“I do believe that Kuminga is looking for something more than that $25 million ballpark that he landed last year from Golden State,” Fischer said.

“Quite frankly, I find it difficult to imagine he’s going to find that number on this marketplace.”

Stein agreed that the current market has worked against Kuminga.

“If he can get 20 over two at this point in the summer, given where’s the other cap space?” Stein said. “There’s no cap space left anywhere, really.”

Hawks Could Hold the Key

Even if the Lakers and Kuminga eventually agree on contract terms, another obstacle remains.

Stein suggested the Hawks could be willing to facilitate a sign-and-trade under the right circumstances.

“The Hawks seem amenable to it,” Stein said.

Fischer, however, sounded far less convinced.

“Yes, we’ve got to make more calls on it,” Fischer said. “But I’m not so certain how willing the Hawks are to play ball with the Lakers.”

Atlanta’s willingness matters because the Lakers no longer possess the cap space necessary to sign Kuminga outright after using most of their remaining flexibility on this offseason’s additions.

“The Lakers don’t have the spending power to sign Kuminga to a certain extent to give Kuminga the full ballpark that he would want,” Fischer said.

That leaves a sign-and-trade as the most realistic pathway should negotiations progress.

Lakers View Kuminga as Long-Term Bet

Despite the obstacles, neither insider suggested the Lakers are backing away.

Stein acknowledged Kuminga may not perfectly address Los Angeles’ most pressing need for point-of-attack defense.

“I don’t think he’s really the two-way wing that they need,” Stein said. “This looks like it would be a talent play more than anything.”

Fischer agreed, arguing that Kuminga’s upside outweighs concerns about positional fit.

“It’s the highest-upside wing available,” Fischer said. “Something along the lines of Luka’s timeline.”

That timeline appears to be driving the Lakers’ continued interest.

Even after completing one of the NBA’s busiest offseasons, Los Angeles continues searching for another foundational piece to grow alongside Dončić.

Whether the Lakers can overcome Atlanta’s uncertainty, Kuminga’s contract demands and their own financial limitations may ultimately determine whether that vision becomes reality.