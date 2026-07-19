Lakers Proposed to Land Jonathan Kuminga in Blockbuster 3-Team Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers are still working out the best way to land Jonathan Kuminga in free agency.

Kuminga, 23, entered unrestricted free agency after the Atlanta Hawks declined his $24.3 million team-option earlier this offseason, making him one of the most intriguing available names on the open market.

After the departures of LeBron James and Rui Hachimura, the Lakers lost a ton of offense and defense in one offseason. Now they are left scrambling to find a two-way player capable of recovering at least some of the production James and Hachimura delivered last season. L.A. believes Kuminga might be that player. (And the only one out there.)

Another Way the Lakers Could Land Jonathan Kuminga

The Lakers have limited financial flexibility. Kuminga wants a larger contract than his value has shown. That’s what’s kept both parties in limbo. Given the Lakers’ current situation, the most logical path to acquiring Kuminga is via a sign and trade with the Hawks. Here’s a framework that might work.

Lakers receive: Kuminga and Jericho Sims

Milwaukee Bucks receive: Dalton Knecht and a 2031 second round pick (via Washington)

Hawks receive: Jared Vanderbilt, Jake LaRavia and the Lakers’ 2032 first round pick

It’s hard to argue all three teams don’t get at least some value here. Milwaukee would give Knecht a fresh start, Atlanta would get two rotation players and a high draft pick and L.A. would get the player it has coveted all offseason.

The 2026 Offseason One of Transition for L.A.

This was the summer the Lakers had circled. They shared that idea with Luka Doncic, the face of the franchise.

It all started when James revealed to the Lakers that he wasn’t going to return for the 2026-27 season, ending his run with the franchise after eight years. L.A. also lost a number of other key pieces, including Marcus Smart, Luke Kennard, Jaxson Hayes and Hachimura.

But it became clear the franchise had something else on its mind.

The Lakers sent away a king’s ransom to acquire Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz in a seismic sign-and-trade deal. Kessler, according to reports, was Doncic’s top big man target.

In free agency, L.A. signed Colin Sexton, Quentin Grimes, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Ziaire Williams and three-time NBA champion center Kevon Looney.

Some speculation has linked the Lakers to DeMar DeRozan and Klay Thompson.

DeRozan, who turns 37 next month, was waived by the Sacramento Kings recently and quickly picked up interest from rising championship contenders in the Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons. As of this time, there is no indication that the Lakers have DeRozan on their radar, but some have linked the six-time All-Star to the franchise.

Meanwhile, Thompson remains with the Dallas Mavericks, but the franchise is ready to move on from the five-time All-Star, according to recent reports. The Mavs are taking trade offers for Thompson.

Kuminga is next on the drawing board, but it appears the Lakers and Kuminga have yet to close the gap in contract negotiations.