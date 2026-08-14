Lakers Get Major Jonathan Kuminga Update After Latest NBA Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers’ pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga has become more difficult without them making another move. Their earlier interest in Peyton Watson now looks even less actionable.

The Cleveland Cavaliers created additional financial flexibility Friday by trading Dennis Schröder and cash to the Charlotte Hornets for Tre Mann, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. Cleveland plans to strongly pursue Kuminga and Watson, with both possibilities becoming more viable after the deal, Charania added.

For the Lakers, that qualifies as unwelcome news. They remain interested in Kuminga, but their roster is full, their spending power is limited and their proposed sign-and-trade framework has not satisfied the Atlanta Hawks.

Cleveland, meanwhile, improved its ability to negotiate for either forward.

Salary cap analyst Yossi Gozlan reported that the Cavaliers saved approximately $6.8 million in the Schröder trade. Cleveland now sits roughly $30 million below the first apron and $42 million below the second, leaving considerably more room to add salary through a trade.

Pelinka, Redick Made Luka Dončić Pitch to Kuminga

The Lakers’ interest in Kuminga became serious after Atlanta declined his $24.3 million team option in June.

Kuminga met virtually with Lakers president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka and coach JJ Redick the next day, ESPN’s Anthony Slater previously reported. They presented him with a vision of playing heavy minutes alongside Luka Dončić in a spacious offense designed to open driving lanes and showcase his athleticism.

Los Angeles’ basketball pitch was clear. Its financial offer was less persuasive.

The Lakers initially could offer Kuminga approximately two years and $20 million. They subsequently used most of their flexibility to acquire or sign Walker Kessler, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Quentin Grimes and Collin Sexton.

Additional deals with Ziaire Williams and Matisse Thybulle left Los Angeles with 16 guaranteed contracts — one above the regular-season maximum.

Kuminga, who averaged 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists last season, has sought a larger contract and a defined starting role. The Lakers can provide the opportunity but cannot approach his desired salary without help.

They would need a sign-and-trade with Atlanta to improve their offer. One discussed framework would send Jarred Vanderbilt and a 2032 first-round pick swap to the Hawks, but NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that Atlanta has resisted absorbing Vanderbilt’s contract.

Cavaliers Also Leap Lakers in Watson Pursuit

Watson was among the Lakers’ original offseason targets. Los Angeles privately discussed pursuing the restricted free agent and explored a trade with Denver before the February deadline, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

Then the Lakers acquired Kessler.

Los Angeles sent Utah unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, plus first-round swaps in 2028 and 2030. The price left the Lakers without an outright tradable first-round pick. Their only remaining first-round asset is the right to offer a swap in 2032.

That falls well short of Denver’s asking price for Watson, which Fischer previously described as comparable to the package Utah received for Kessler.

Cleveland’s trade does not create conventional salary cap space. It creates room beneath the aprons, giving the Cavaliers more flexibility to complete a sign-and-trade without immediately encountering the league’s harshest roster restrictions.

The Cavaliers still must satisfy Atlanta or Denver, but they now possess a cleaner financial route than Los Angeles. The Lakers would have to remove players, manufacture salary room and persuade another team to accept an asset-light package.

Kuminga could still prefer Los Angeles, where Redick and Pelinka have sold him on becoming a starting wing next to Dončić. Watson once fit that same vision.

The Cavaliers now have a credible pathway toward either player. The Lakers increasingly have only a pitch and fewer tools with which to complete it.