Report: Lakers’ Jonathan Kuminga Push Fades as Cavs Gain Major Momentum

Despite their best efforts, the Los Angeles Lakers’ chances of Jonathan Kuminga seem to be waning.

Kuminga and the Lakers have shared a connection for multiple weeks, with L.A. pivoting to the young star free agent to help fill the role LeBron James, and even Rui Hachimura, left vacant.

The Lakers’ offer to Kuminga — a two-year, $20 million contract, according to reports — was made a while ago. Now, the Cleveland Cavaliers, another long-standing suitor for Kuminga, appear to be gaining momentum.

According to The Athletic’s Joe Vardon, the Cavs have the trade assets the Lakers perhaps cannot match in a Kuminga sign-and-trade with the Atlanta Hawks.

“League sources, who spoke on the condition (of) anonymity to discuss ongoing negotiations, said what the Lakers are prepared to offer Atlanta in a trade is underwhelming, whereas Cleveland has potentially more appealing trade pieces,” Vardon reported. “The Cavs have been linked to possible trades of veteran forward Max Strus ($16 million) and point guard Dennis Schröder ($14 million). To execute a sign-and-trade transaction, Cleveland must remain under the NBA’s first salary apron of roughly $209 million, which is why Harden remains unsigned.”

Lakers’ Jonathan Kuminga Hopes Slipping Through the Cracks?

While both the Cavs and Lakers understand Kuminga could return to the Hawks on a small deal, all signs point to the Hawks being prepared to deal the 23-year-old forward.

As for Kuminga himself, Vardon reports the former lottery pick has interest in joining the Cavs.

“‘Jonathan likes the Cavs, likes (coach) Kenny Atkinson, and (star) Donovan Mitchell likes him,’ Turner, Kuminga’s agent, said in a brief interview,” Vardon wrote. “Turner said Kuminga is fond of Cleveland generally and spent two months training there last summer.”

Then there is also the fact that Kuminga shares a close connection with Cleveland head coach Kenny Atkinson, which could be a factor if Kuminga chooses to lean toward the Cavs.

“Kuminga has a relationship with Atkinson from when the coach was an assistant under Steve Kerr at Golden State. While both sides confirmed interest, it is unclear which avenue the Cavs might take to acquire Kuminga if they decide on that path.”

Earlier this week, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported Kuminga and his inner circle would aim for Cleveland if James didn’t sign there. Low and behold, James, in a stunner, chose to join the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday.

“They do, I think, still have interest in Jonathan Kuminga,” Fischer said of the Lakers. “… Jonathan Kuminga and his representation are very much hoping that if LeBron doesn’t choose Cleveland, that Cleveland, with that connection with Kenny Atkinson, will be a real suitor for a legitimate starting role and pretty big pay day for Jonathan Kuminga.”

L.A. Not Out of the Fold Completely, But Stalling Pursuit Seems to Be Fading

Money is ultimately why Kuminga wasn’t a Laker weeks ago. Kuminga’s demand has not changed even with weeks passing and no resolution on his next team, as he remains focused on landing the type of payday he believes he deserves.

“Kuminga, though, is more interested in a sign-and-trade deal involving Atlanta because he could earn more money that way,” Vardon reported. “Kuminga is seeking a salary much closer to what he would have earned had the Hawks picked up his option, in the neighborhood of $20 million to $23 million. The two teams most often linked to Kuminga — the Cavs and Los Angeles Lakers — would both need to execute a sign-and-trade to pay him anywhere near that figure.”

The Lakers have added some notable pieces to the roster this offseason, but their wing depth is still relatively small.

Missing out on Kuminga wouldn’t be catastrophic, but it would sure sting.