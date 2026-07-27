Lakers Make Major Jonathan Kuminga Decision Over $20 Million Demand

Jonathan Kuminga and the Los Angeles Lakers are stuck in limbo. Both sides have shared mutual interest for weeks but cannot come to terms on an agreement.

Kuminga, 23, remains one of the most intriguing free agents because of his youth and perceived upside potential. The Lakers need help on the wing, and Kuminga seems to be their best — and perhaps only — option at this point in the offseason. But the free agent forward has a big number in mind.

According to NBA insider Keith Smith, Kuminga is seeking an annual salary north of $20 million, but the Lakers are not prepared to meet that asking price.

“He has a number in mind. I don’t know exactly what that number is; it sounds like that number is somewhere north of $20 million a year that he wants to get to,” Smith said.

The Lakers-Jonathan Kuminga Hold Up is One-Sided

According to Smith, Kuminga is angling to achieve a one-year deal to allow himself to position for a larger contract following the 2026-27 season. But there are multiple obstacles in the way.

“If he is gonna is take less than ($20 million), he wants to do it on a one-year deal. … The problem is for him to go anywhere he’s rumored to wanna go, he has to be connected to (that team) through a sign-and-trade, and then that means that’s a minimum of a three-year deal.

By signing a three-year deal, Kuminga would have to wait for that big pay day, which he believes he can achieve as soon as next offseason if he signs a one-year deal contract now and proves his high value.

“For him, that’s where he’s stuck. If he’s not gonna get the money he wants, he’s gonna get stuck where he is in a position of how do I get there? … He is stuck right now. It sounds like he is really stuck on choosing between where he wants to be on a longer term deal on less money, or choosing I really want to play it out on a one-year deal.”

Lakers Holding Firm on Price Range

To put it plainly, Kuminga wants a contract that will pay him at least $20 million next season, which makes sense considering he would’ve made that number had the Atlanta Hawks not turned down his $24.3 player-option.

The problem is the Lakers won’t give Kuminga $20 million on just a one-year contract. Because they simply don’t have the financial means to do so. According to Smith, the Lakers have roughly $15 million in mind for Kuminga, a value roughly equivalent to the midlevel exception.

Despite there being a clear gap in negotiations between both sides, Smith believes Kuminga will ultimately land in Los Angeles.

“I think it might end being the Lakers. I think they’re pretty motivated to get him,” Smith said. “ … I think the Lakers have shown the most interest in adding him of any team. I think they have the most need.”

L.A. has responded well after losing LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Marcus Smart, three vital wing players, earlier this offseason. Securing a deal with Kuminga would be a well-deserved pat on the back for the Lakers front office.