Lakers Receive New Jonathan Kuminga Decision Timeline Update from Insider

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally moved on from LeBron James, who decided to explore the open market this offseason.

However, with the uncertainty over his next destination, the Lakers’ potential next move, especially a wing addition, may be delayed. One player on top of the Lakers’ radar is Jonathan Kuminga and the franchise is not the only team on the lookout for his signing as an unrestricted free agent.

According to Lakers insider Jovan Buha, there should be clarity on Kuminga’s decision soon — though it remains tied to how other interested parties navigate the post-James free agency situation.

“Potentially, Kuminga gets like a heads up that, ‘Hey, we’re not interested in you, or it’s not going to work out here.’ Then maybe he proceeds at that point,” Buha said. “But I think it will likely be after the LeBron situation is resolved, which could be tomorrow or go into next week.”

The chain effect of a star like James is still being felt even at the latter stages of his career. With Kuminga also a wing star, many interested teams would prefer to land the more experienced, championship-proven star in James.

When Might the Lakers Get a Jonathan Kuminga Decision?

Kuminga, 23, entered the open market this offseason after the Atlanta Hawks declined his $24.3 million team option for the upcoming season. He joined mid-season from the Golden State Warriors and could reportedly still re-sign for Atlanta if it is a team-friendly deal.

However, the consensus around the league is that Kuminga may prefer to explore a new destination where he can be guaranteed a consistent and impactful role. The Hawks could potentially be open to a sign-and-trade to get a return for the forward. This appears to be the best scenario the Lakers can follow to acquire him.

The Lakers have reportedly engaged in mutual interest in Kuminga. The front office is working behind the scenes to get him as an important wing addition.

L.A. is not the only possible landing spot in need of a wing addition. The likes of the Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly in the mix for Kuminga, but unlike the Lakers, they may prioritize a move for James.

“I don’t think Kuminga is like explicitly waiting on LeBron,” Buha said. “I actually think it’s more so the teams that Kuminga market is on hold right now, with several of those being in the LeBron sweepstakes.”

If James makes a decision, it would open up more opportunities for Kuminga to explore rather than making an early move. However, the chance to play an impactful role alongside Luka Doncic could be enticing to the forward.

Lakers’ Appeal to Kuminga as a New Addition

Looking at the Lakers’ offseason moves, Kuminga fits the profile of a good forward addition. He has the age factor and upside to contribute in a solid setup, which has been lacking for most parts of his career.

The Lakers, unlike some interested teams, are not in the James sweepstakes, which gives them an edge. Salary may prove to be a hindrance, looking at their current cap space and what Kuminga’s camp is reportedly demanding. This makes the sign and trade option the most viable as it stands.

With Rui Hachimura also gone, the Lakers certainly do need a wing addition, if not two. At the moment, the market for Kuminga will come to life when James makes his next landing spot known.