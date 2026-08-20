Report: Lakers Learn What’s Holding Up Jonathan Kuminga’s Decision

After Peyton Watson landed with the Cleveland Cavaliers in free agency, the attention shifted back to Jonathan Kuminga, who is now arguably the most sought after free agent remaining on the open market. The Los Angeles Lakers continue to be the team most mentioned in the Kuminga sweepstakes.

Watson to Cleveland eliminates one suitor in the Kuminga sweepstakes, leaving the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lakers as the two teams poised to land the 23-year-old star forward. But neither team should get their hopes up yet.

According to NBA insider Keith Smith, Kuminga is continuing to hold back on making a decision as he hopes for a larger contract offer.

“I know the Lakers would still love to acquire him. … That is certainly on the table still,” Smith said on “NBA Front Office.” “But Kuminga is still holding out for a much bigger contract than it looks like he’s headed to get right now.”

Lakers Wait as Jonathan Kuminga Saga Drags On

The only way Kuminga can secure the payday he is looking for is if the Atlanta Hawks deal him in a sign-and-trade. But Smith notes that executing a sign-and-trade for Kuminga presents its challenges for the Hawks.

“(The) Hawks are already over on roster spots. For the Hawks, they don’t necessarily want to take a lot of money back in a trade because right now Kuminga counts as zero for them towards the tax and the aprons because he’s unsigned. They are only about $3.8 million under the luxury tax, and the Hawks do not want to go into the luxury. Finding a sign-and-trade for Kuminga remains a little difficult.”

The Lakers reportedly offered Kuminga a two-year, $20 million contract earlier in the offseason and also tried to sell him on a featured role. Getting more shine would theoretically put Kuminga in a better position to secure a large contract down the line, but Kuminga turned down the offer. It appears money is the biggest factor in Kuminga’s free agency.

“For him, that’s where he’s stuck,” Smith said in an earlier edition of “NBA Front Office.” “If he’s not gonna get the money he wants, he’s gonna get stuck where he is in a position of how do I get there? … He is stuck right now. It sounds like he is really stuck on choosing between where he wants to be on a longer term deal on less money, or choosing I really want to play it out on a one-year deal.”

L.A. Still Expected to Come Away With Kuminga

With the Wolves being the only other reported suitor for Kuminga, the Lakers stand out as the former lottery pick’s next team. Minnesota is severely limited in the salary it can offer Kuminga.

“Jonathan Kuminga landing with the Los Angeles Lakers seems inevitable at this point,” the California Post reported. “On Tuesday, it appeared Kuminga had three suitors remaining in his free-agent sweepstakes: the Minnesota Timberwolves, Cleveland Cavaliers and the Lakers. And on Wednesday, the Cavaliers seemingly took themselves out of contention by instead acquiring Peyton Watson in a three-team trade with the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets.”

As the offseason marches toward September, we’ll get an answer to the Kuminga situation soon enough.