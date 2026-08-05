Lakers Face Familiar Pacific Rival in Jonathan Kuminga Sweepstakes

The Sacramento Kings have re-entered the Jonathan Kuminga conversation, adding another potential obstacle to the Los Angeles Lakers’ pursuit of the unrestricted free agent forward.

Sacramento has maintained interest in Kuminga but has been reluctant to engage the Atlanta Hawks in sign-and-trade negotiations, ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported. Completing such a deal would hard-cap the Kings at the first apron.

Without Atlanta’s cooperation, Sacramento can offer Kuminga only a minimum contract.

“The Kings have also maintained interest in unrestricted free agent wing Jonathan Kuminga, but unlike last summer, they have been hesitant to get into sign-and-trade conversations,” Slater wrote. “Without such a move with the Atlanta Hawks, they would have only a minimum to offer, so those talks have gone nowhere.”

The Kings’ current financial position makes them more of a familiar admirer than an immediate threat. Their repeated pursuit, however, gives Kuminga another possible destination if Sacramento becomes willing to accept the restrictions created by a sign-and-trade.

Kings Have Pursued Jonathan Kuminga Three Times

Sacramento’s interest dates to Kuminga’s restricted free agency in 2025.

The Kings held extensive sign-and-trade discussions with Golden State and offered Kuminga a starting role. One proposed package included Malik Monk and a protected first-round pick, but the Warriors wanted stronger draft compensation.

Kuminga instead signed a two-year, $48.5 million contract with Golden State that included a team option for the second season.

Sacramento resurfaced as a leading suitor after Kuminga requested a trade in January. The sides discussed frameworks involving Monk, but Golden State ultimately sent Kuminga and Buddy Hield to Atlanta for Kristaps Porziņģis at the February deadline.

Kuminga averaged 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in 16 regular-season appearances for Atlanta, making only one start. He added 13.7 points per game during the Hawks’ first-round playoff loss to the New York Knicks.

Atlanta declined his $24.3 million team option in June, making the 23-year-old an unrestricted free agent.

The Kings are now showing interest for a third time, but their hesitation to pursue a sign-and-trade has kept the reunion from advancing.

Lakers Can Offer More Money Than Timberwolves, Kings

The Lakers have a clearer financial path, although they also need Atlanta’s participation.

Los Angeles can offer Kuminga between $15 million and $18 million annually through a sign-and-trade. Such a contract must cover at least three seasons, and the Lakers would likely need to include Jarred Vanderbilt, Jake LaRavia or Dalton Knecht to match salary.

Atlanta is believed to want draft compensation rather than the players themselves, potentially requiring Los Angeles to include second-round picks or their 2032 first-round pick swap.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have also joined the pursuit, according to Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto. Minnesota has a vacant starting power forward role but, barring another roster move, can offer Kuminga only the veteran minimum because of its proximity to the second apron.

That leaves Kuminga weighing money against opportunity.

Minnesota and Sacramento can sell him on a starting role, but neither currently has the spending power to meet his salary expectations. The Lakers can offer both a prominent role and considerably more money, although their proposal requires the most complicated transaction.

Kuminga would fill a clear need in Los Angeles after LeBron James and Rui Hachimura departed. His athleticism, downhill scoring and defensive potential would give Luka Dončić a young running mate capable of growing with the franchise.

Sacramento’s renewed interest adds competition, but the same obstacle continues to define the Kuminga market: Plenty of teams want him. Few can acquire him without help from Atlanta.